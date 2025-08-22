Circuit Pédestre Patrimoine à Chanaz Chanaz Savoie

Circuit Pédestre Patrimoine à Chanaz

Circuit Pédestre Patrimoine à Chanaz 73310 Chanaz Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Labellisée Petite Cité de Caractère , Chanaz possède une histoire riche

et un patrimoine bâti important. Suivez ce circuit pour découvrir les plus

grands points d’intérêts du Chef-Lieu tout en déambulant dans nos ruelles

et en découvrant nos artisans.

English :

Labelled Petite Cité de Caractère , Chanaz has a rich history and an important

and an important built heritage. Follow this circuit to discover the most important

points of interest of the Chef-Lieu while wandering through our narrow streets

and discovering our craftsmen.

Deutsch :

Chanaz trägt das Label Petite Cité de Caractère (Kleine Stadt mit Charakter) und hat eine reiche Geschichte

und ein bedeutendes bauliches Erbe. Folgen Sie diesem Rundgang, um die wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten zu entdecken

wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten des Hauptortes, während Sie durch unsere Gassen schlendern

und entdecken Sie unsere Handwerker.

Italiano :

Etichettata come Petite Cité de Caractère , Chanaz vanta una ricca storia e un’importante

e un importante patrimonio edilizio. Seguite questo circuito per scoprire i più importanti

punti di interesse dello Chef-Lieu mentre si passeggia per le nostre stradine

e scoprire i nostri artigiani.

Español :

Calificada como Petite Cité de Caractère , Chanaz tiene una rica historia y una importante

y un importante patrimonio construido. Siga este circuito para descubrir lo más importante

puntos de interés del Chef-Lieu mientras pasea por nuestras estrechas calles

y descubra a nuestros artesanos.

