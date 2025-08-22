Circuit piéton Hiver sentier balcon Bernadette

Un joli sentier balcon ensoleillé et sans difficulté. Adapté aux familles, il offre une belle vue sur l’ensemble de la vallée des Belleville.

Vous arriverez à l’ancienne montagnette de la Roche avec ses jolis chalets typiques.

English : Pedestrian circuits Bernadette balcony path

A nice sunny balcony trail without difficulty. Suitable for families, it offers a beautiful view of the entire Belleville Valley.

You will arrive at the old mountain of “la Roche” with its pretty typical chalets.

Deutsch : Fußgängerrundgang Winter: Der Fußgängerweg Balcon „Bernadette“

Ein schöner Balkonweg sonnig und problemlos. Es eignet sich für Familien und bietet einen schönen Blick über das gesamte Belleville-Tal.

Sie erreichen den alten Berg la Roche mit seinen schönen typischen Chalets.

Italiano :

Un bel sentiero balcone soleggiato e privo di difficoltà. Adatto alle famiglie, offre una bella vista su tutta la valle di Belleville.

Si arriva alla vecchia montagna La Roche con i suoi graziosi e tipici chalet.

Español :

Un bonito y soleado sendero balcón sin dificultades. Apto para familias, ofrece una hermosa vista sobre todo el valle de Belleville.

Llegará al antiguo monte La Roche con sus bonitos chalets típicos.

