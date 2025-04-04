Circuit poussettes l’Étang des Chauproyes Ventron Vosges

DÉPART / ARRIVÉE Parking à l’Office de Tourisme, au centre du village. DISTANCE / TRAJET 1,2 km en boucle, 40 m de dénivelé positif. Possibilité de prolonger après la promenade en allant jusqu’à l’aire de jeux, qui se situe à 200m derrière l’office de tourisme (chemin du plain).

TERRAIN Route et chemin. Poussette tout terrain recommandée. Sur le site Tables de pique-nique, bancs, toilettes publiques. Possibilité de pêcher mais surtout de passer un moment agréable au bord de l’étang, en observant les poissons par exemple. Jolie vue sur les hauteurs du village de Ventron. Les habitants se nomment les Véternats. Dépliant disponible gratuitement à l’office de tourisme de Ventron.

English :

START / FINISH: Parking at the Tourist Office, in the center of the village. DISTANCE / ROUTE: 1.2 km in a loop, 40 m of positive difference in altitude. It is possible to extend the walk to the playground, which is located 200 meters behind the tourist office (chemin du plain).

TERRAIN Road and path. All-terrain strollers recommended. On the site Picnic tables, benches, public toilets. Possibility to fish but especially to spend a pleasant moment at the edge of the pond, by observing the fish for example. Nice view on the heights of the village of Ventron. The inhabitants are called Véternats. Leaflet available for free at the tourist office of Ventron.

Deutsch :

START / ANKUNFT: Parkplatz am Fremdenverkehrsamt, im Zentrum des Dorfes. ENTFERNUNGEN / WEG: 1,2 km Rundweg, 40 m positiver Höhenunterschied. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, nach dem Spaziergang bis zum Spielplatz zu verlängern, der sich 200 m hinter dem Tourismusbüro befindet (chemin du plain).

TERRAIN: Straße und Weg. Ein geländegängiger Kinderwagen wird empfohlen. Auf dem Gelände: Picknicktische, Bänke, öffentliche Toiletten. Möglichkeit zum Angeln, aber vor allem kann man am Ufer des Teichs eine angenehme Zeit verbringen und z. B. Fische beobachten. Schöne Aussicht auf die Anhöhen des Dorfes Ventron. Die Einwohner nennen sich Véternats. Faltblatt kostenlos im Tourismusbüro von Ventron erhältlich.

Italiano :

INIZIO / FINE: Parcheggio presso l’Ufficio del Turismo nel centro del paese. DISTANZA / PERCORSO: 1,2 km ad anello, 40 m di salita. Possibilità di prolungare la passeggiata fino al parco giochi, che si trova a 200 m dietro l’ufficio turistico (chemin du plain).

TERRENO: Strada e sentiero. Si consiglia un passeggino per tutti i terreni. Sul posto: Tavoli da picnic, panchine, servizi igienici pubblici. Possibilità di pescare ma soprattutto di trascorrere un momento piacevole ai bordi dello stagno, osservando i pesci ad esempio. Bella vista sulle alture del villaggio di Ventron. Gli abitanti si chiamano Véternats. Opuscolo disponibile gratuitamente presso l’ufficio turistico di Ventron.

Español :

SALIDA / LLEGADA: Aparcamiento en la Oficina de Turismo, en el centro del pueblo. DISTANCIA / RECORRIDO: 1,2 km en bucle, 40 m de desnivel. Posibilidad de prolongar el paseo hasta el parque infantil, situado a 200 m detrás de la oficina de turismo (chemin du plain).

TERRENO: Carretera y camino. Se recomienda cochecito todo terreno. En el lugar: Mesas de picnic, bancos, aseos públicos. Posibilidad de pescar pero sobre todo de pasar un momento agradable al borde del estanque, observando los peces por ejemplo. Bonita vista sobre las alturas del pueblo de Ventron. Los habitantes se llaman Véternats. Folleto disponible gratuitamente en la oficina de turismo de Ventron.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-04 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain