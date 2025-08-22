Circuit PR Le Grand Bleu

Circuit PR Le Grand Bleu 72130 Saint-Ouen-de-Mimbré Sarthe Pays de la Loire

Durée : Distance : 14000.0 Tarif :

Circuit de 14 km balisé en bleu, ne comportant pas de difficulté, et bénéficiant d’une situation mi ombragé. Ce circuit peut-être lié avec celui de Saint-Germain-sur-Sarthe le Carrouge . Possibilité de départ à Fresnay-sur-Sarthe (ajouter 3km).

http://www.tourisme-alpesmancelles.fr/ +33 2 43 33 28 04

English :

A 14 km circuit marked out in blue, with no difficulty, and benefiting from a semi-shaded situation. This circuit can be linked with the circuit of Saint-Germain-sur-Sarthe le Carrouge . Possibility of departure from Fresnay-sur-Sarthe (add 3km).

Deutsch :

14 km langer, blau markierter Rundweg, der keine Schwierigkeiten aufweist und halbschattig gelegen ist. Dieser Rundweg kann mit dem Rundweg von Saint-Germain-sur-Sarthe le Carrouge verbunden werden. Startmöglichkeit in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe (3 km mehr).

Italiano :

Un circuito di 14 km tracciato in blu, senza difficoltà e che beneficia di una posizione ombreggiata. Questo circuito può essere collegato a quello di Saint-Germain-sur-Sarthe le Carrouge . Possibilità di partire da Fresnay-sur-Sarthe (aggiungere 3 km).

Español :

Un circuito de 14 km marcado en azul, sin dificultad, y que se beneficia de una ubicación sombreada. Este circuito puede unirse al de Saint-Germain-sur-Sarthe le Carrouge . Posibilidad de empezar en Fresnay-sur-Sarthe (añadir 3 km).

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-12-11 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire