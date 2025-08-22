Circuit Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Quergoalle Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne
Circuit Cyclo n°5 Eaux de Roche
Circuit Cyclo n°5 Eaux de Roche Chemin de Roumégous 82140 Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie
Cet itinéraire vous emmènera à la découverte des thermes de Féneyrols. En accédant sur les hauteurs, embrassez du regard le paysage grandiose de St Antonin, où l’Aveyron a entaillé une gorge verticale et profonde dans une épaisse formation calcaire.
https://causses-gorgesaveyron.com/ +33 5 63 30 63 47
English :
This itinerary takes you to the Féneyrols thermal baths. From the heights, take in the magnificent scenery of St Antonin, where the Aveyron has cut a deep, vertical gorge through a thick limestone formation.
Deutsch :
Diese Route führt Sie zu den Thermalbädern von Féneyrols. Hier hat der Aveyron eine tiefe, senkrechte Schlucht in eine dicke Kalksteinformation gegraben.
Italiano :
Questo itinerario vi porterà alle terme di Féneyrols. Dall’alto, ammirate lo scenario mozzafiato di St Antonin, dove l’Aveyron ha scavato una profonda gola verticale attraverso una spessa formazione calcarea.
Español :
Esta ruta le llevará a las termas de Féneyrols. Desde las alturas, admire el impresionante paisaje de St Antonin, donde el Aveyron ha cortado una garganta profunda y vertical a través de una gruesa formación calcárea.
