Circuit sentier saute-frontière Lembach Bas-Rhin

Circuit sentier saute-frontière Col du Litschhof 67510 Lembach Bas-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 180 Distance : 7000.0 Tarif :

Ce circuit forestier de 7 km de part et d’autre de la frontière franco-allemande vous mènera au charmant village de Nothweiler (D). Magnifique point de vue sur les ruines des châteaux forts de Loewenstein, Hohenbourg et Wegelnburg depuis le rocher du Kappelstein. En chemin, vous pouvez découvrir la mine de fer de Nothweiler ouverte d’avril à octobre.

https://www.alsace-verte.com/ +33 3 88 80 89 70

English :

This 7 km forestry trail on either side of the Franco-German border leads to the charming village of Nothweiler (D). From the Kappelstein rock, you have a magnificent view of the ruins of the castles of Loewenstein, Hohenbourg and Wegelnburg. On the way, you can visit the Nothweiler iron mine, open from April to October.

Deutsch :

Dieser 7 km lange Waldrundweg auf beiden Seiten der deutsch-französischen Grenze führt Sie in das charmante Dorf Nothweiler (D). Wunderschöner Ausblick vom Kappelstein auf die Ruinen der Burgen Loewenstein, Hohenbourg und Wegelnburg. Auf dem Weg dorthin können Sie die Eisenerzgrube Nothweiler entdecken, die von April bis Oktober geöffnet ist.

Italiano :

Questo percorso forestale di 7 km su entrambi i lati del confine franco-tedesco vi porterà all’incantevole villaggio di Nothweiler (D). Dalla roccia del Kappelstein si gode di una magnifica vista sulle rovine dei castelli di Loewenstein, Hohenbourg e Wegelnburg. Lungo il percorso, è possibile visitare la miniera di ferro di Nothweiler, aperta da aprile a ottobre.

Español :

Esta pista forestal de 7 km a ambos lados de la frontera franco-alemana le llevará hasta el encantador pueblo de Nothweiler (D). Desde el peñón de Kappelstein se pueden contemplar magníficas vistas de las ruinas de los castillos de Loewenstein, Hohenbourg y Wegelnburg. De camino, podrá visitar la mina de hierro de Nothweiler, abierta de abril a octubre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-08 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace