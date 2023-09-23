circuit St Geniez-St Laurent-St Geniez Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac Aveyron

vendredi 1 août 2025

circuit St Geniez-St Laurent-St Geniez

circuit St Geniez-St Laurent-St Geniez 12130 Saint Geniez d’Olt et d’Aubrac Aveyron Occitanie

Ce circuit de 36 km au départ de St Geniez présente une difficulté moyenne. Vous remontez le cours du Lot jusqu’à St Laurent d’Olt, en passant par Pomayrols, et retour par l’ancienne Nationale 88 !

https://www.st-geniez-dolt.com/ +33 5 65 70 43 42

English :

This 36 km circuit starting from St Geniez is of medium difficulty. You go up the course of the Lot to St Laurent d’Olt, via Pomayrols, and back via the old Nationale 88!

Deutsch :

Diese 36 km lange Strecke, die in St Geniez beginnt, hat einen mittleren Schwierigkeitsgrad. Sie fahren den Lot flussaufwärts bis nach St Laurent d’Olt, vorbei an Pomayrols und zurück auf der alten Nationalstraße 88!

Italiano :

Questo circuito di 36 km da St Geniez è di media difficoltà. Si risale il corso del Lot fino a St Laurent d’Olt, passando per Pomayrols, e si ritorna attraverso la vecchia Nationale 88!

Español :

Este circuito de 36 km desde St Geniez es de dificultad media. Se remonta el curso del Lot hasta St Laurent d’Olt, pasando por Pomayrols, y se regresa por la antigua Nationale 88

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par ADT Aveyron