Circuit touristique Anzy-le-Duc Anzy-le-Duc Saône-et-Loire

Circuit touristique Anzy-le-Duc A pieds Facile

Circuit touristique Anzy-le-Duc Le Bourg 71110 Anzy-le-Duc Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 3000.0 Tarif :

Partez à la découverte d’Anzy-le-Duc à travers un parcours touristique qui vous fera cheminer dans le village. Le parcours commence à la mairie et fait environ 3km. Il contient 12 stations. A chacune d’elle figure un QR code que vous pourrez scanner avec votre téléphone. Vous découvrirez ainsi des éléments remarquables, historiques ou contemporains sur Anzy-le-Duc et sa région son identité, son histoire, son architecture, ses paysages, ses activités, etc.

Facile

https://anzyleduc.fr/parcours-touristique +33 3 85 25 16 43

English :

Discover Anzy-le-Duc on a tour of the village. The route starts at the town hall and is about 3km long. It contains 12 stations. At each station is a QR code that you can scan with your mobile phone. You’ll discover remarkable historical and contemporary facts about Anzy-le-Duc and its region: its identity, its history, its architecture, its landscapes, its activities and so on.

Deutsch :

Entdecken Sie Anzy-le-Duc auf einem touristischen Rundgang, der Sie durch das Dorf führt. Der Rundgang beginnt am Rathaus und ist etwa 3 km lang. Er enthält 12 Stationen. An jeder Station befindet sich ein QR-Code, den Sie mit Ihrem Handy scannen können. So können Sie bemerkenswerte, historische oder zeitgenössische Elemente über Anzy-le-Duc und seine Region entdecken: seine Identität, seine Geschichte, seine Architektur, seine Landschaften, seine Aktivitäten, etc.

Italiano :

Scoprite Anzy-le-Duc con un tour del villaggio. Il percorso inizia dal municipio ed è lungo circa 3 km. Contiene 12 stazioni. Ogni stazione è dotata di un codice QR che si può scansionare con il proprio cellulare. Scoprirete fatti notevoli, storici e contemporanei, su Anzy-le-Duc e la sua regione: la sua identità, la storia, l’architettura, i paesaggi, le attività, ecc.

Español :

Descubra Anzy-le-Duc recorriendo el pueblo. La ruta comienza en el ayuntamiento y tiene una longitud aproximada de 3 km. Contiene 12 estaciones. Cada estación tiene un código QR que puede escanear con su teléfono móvil. Descubrirá hechos históricos y contemporáneos notables sobre Anzy-le-Duc y su región: su identidad, historia, arquitectura, paisajes, actividades, etc.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-24 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data