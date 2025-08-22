Circuit vélo du Tacot Lapalisse Allier
Circuit vélo du Tacot Lapalisse Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit vélo du Tacot
Circuit vélo du Tacot Place Jean Bécaud 03120 Lapalisse Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Profitez de ce circuit familial pour découvrir les anciens tracés du tacot et le patrimoine environnant.
https://www.lapalisse-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 99 08 39
English : Old train cycling tour
Enjoy this family tour and discover the ancient route of the old train and the neighbouring heritage.
Deutsch :
Nutzen Sie diesen familienfreundlichen Rundgang, um die alten Tacot-Strecken und das umliegende Kulturerbe zu entdecken.
Italiano :
Approfittate di questo tour per famiglie per scoprire gli antichi percorsi dei jalopy e il patrimonio circostante.
Español :
Aproveche esta excursión familiar para descubrir las antiguas rutas de los cacharros y el patrimonio circundante.
