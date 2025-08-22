Circuit vélo du Tacot Lapalisse Allier

Circuit vélo du Tacot

Circuit vélo du Tacot Place Jean Bécaud 03120 Lapalisse Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Profitez de ce circuit familial pour découvrir les anciens tracés du tacot et le patrimoine environnant.

https://www.lapalisse-tourisme.com/ +33 4 70 99 08 39

English : Old train cycling tour

Enjoy this family tour and discover the ancient route of the old train and the neighbouring heritage.

Deutsch :

Nutzen Sie diesen familienfreundlichen Rundgang, um die alten Tacot-Strecken und das umliegende Kulturerbe zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Approfittate di questo tour per famiglie per scoprire gli antichi percorsi dei jalopy e il patrimonio circostante.

Español :

Aproveche esta excursión familiar para descubrir las antiguas rutas de los cacharros y el patrimonio circundante.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-11 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme