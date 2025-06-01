Circuit vélo les sommets de la Moselle Lutzelbourg Moselle

Circuit vélo les sommets de la Moselle Lutzelbourg Moselle vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit vélo les sommets de la Moselle Adultes Vélo de route Difficile

Circuit vélo les sommets de la Moselle 6 rue de la Zorn 57820 Lutzelbourg Moselle Grand Est

Distance : 70000.0

Une boucle cyclosportive vallonée et forestière vers les sources de la Zorn et le versant alsacien du massif. Circuit de niveau difficile, prévoir une journée pour cet itinéraire.

Depuis le centre du village de Lutzelbourg, emprunter le chemin de halage sur 4 km jusqu’au pied du Plan Incliné. Se diriger vers la cristallerie Lehrer et traverser le parking. Rejoindre la Rd98c, traverser Sparsbrod puis prendre la direction Haselbourg via la Rd98d. Une longue ascension démarre jusqu’au village de Haselbourg où le tour du village, ancien oppidum romain est à faire. Continuer via Hellert puis bifurquer à droite par la rue du Laschbach et rejoindre le village de Schaeferhof via le Kuhberg avant de redescendre au fond de vallée au niveau de Neustadtmuhle. Traverser la Rd45 au niveau du restaurant du Château et remonter le cours de la Zorn sur la route forestière du même nom sur 10 km jusqu’à la Petersmuehle. Au niveau de la maison au lieu-dit Petersmuehle, continuer tout droit au croisement et entamer une longue montée vers le Hengst, point culminant du parcours à 878 m d’altitude. Depuis le Hengst une longue descente démarre en passant par le Windsbourg puis suit la rivière Mossig jusqu’au village de Engenthal. De là une montée vous mène vers une intersection avec la Rd143, traverser la route et continuer tout droit via la Rd218 en direction de Reinhardsmunster sur environ 5 km. Bifurquer ensuite à gauche et emprunter la route forestière de Stambach à Reinhardsmunster qui monte jusqu’au carrefour du Billebaum. Au carrefour du Billebaum poursuivre en direction de la maison forestière du Haberacker puis emprunter la route forestière du Loeffelthal jusqu’au fond de vallée. Longer ensuite la rivière Baerenbach en fond de vallée jusqu’à Stambach. A Stambach, traverser la Rd132 et emprunter le sentier caillouteux et le pont qui enjambe la Zorn pour rejoindre la voie cyclable le long du canal en direction de Lutzelbourg.

English :

A hilly and forested cyclosportive loop towards the sources of the Zorn and the Alsatian side of the massif. Difficult level circuit, plan a day for this route.

From the centre of the village of Lutzelbourg, follow the towpath for 4 km to the foot of the Plan Incliné. Go towards the Lehrer crystal factory and cross the car park. Join the Rd98c, cross Sparsbrod and then take the direction Haselbourg via the Rd98d. A long climb starts to the village of Haselbourg where you can walk around the village, a former Roman oppidum. Continue via Hellert and then turn right into the Laschbach road and reach the village of Schaeferhof via the Kuhberg before descending to the valley floor at Neustadtmuhle. Cross the Rd45 at the restaurant du Château and follow the Zorn on the forest road of the same name for 10 km to the Petersmuehle. At the level of the house at the Petersmuehle, continue straight ahead at the crossroads and start a long climb towards the Hengst, the highest point of the route at 878 m altitude. From the Hengst a long descent starts via Windsbourg and then follows the river Mossig to the village of Engenthal. From there a climb leads you to a junction with the Rd143, cross the road and continue straight on via the Rd218 towards Reinhardsmunster for about 5 km. Then turn left and take the forest road from Stambach to Reinhardsmunster which climbs to the Billebaum crossroads. At the Billebaum crossroads, continue towards the Haberacker forest house and then take the Loeffelthal forest road to the valley floor. Then follow the river Baerenbach in the valley bottom to Stambach. In Stambach, cross the Rd132 and take the stony path and the bridge over the Zorn to join the cycle path along the canal in the direction of Lutzelbourg.

Deutsch :

Eine hügelige und waldreiche Radtour zu den Quellen der Zorn und der elsässischen Seite des Massivs. Anspruchsvolle Strecke, planen Sie einen Tag für diese Route ein.

Vom Zentrum des Dorfes Lutzelbourg aus folgen Sie dem Treidelpfad 4 km lang bis zum Fuß des Plan Incliné. Gehen Sie in Richtung der Kristallfabrik Lehrer und überqueren Sie den Parkplatz. Fahren Sie auf die Rd98c, durchqueren Sie Sparsbrod und fahren Sie über die Rd98d in Richtung Haselbourg. Ein langer Anstieg beginnt bis zum Dorf Haselbourg, wo Sie das Dorf, ein ehemaliges römisches Oppidum, umrunden können. Gehen Sie weiter über Hellert und biegen Sie dann rechts in die Rue du Laschbach ab, um über den Kuhberg zum Dorf Schaeferhof zu gelangen, bevor Sie bei Neustadtmuhle wieder in die Talsohle hinabsteigen. Überqueren Sie die Rd45 beim Restaurant du Château und folgen Sie dem Lauf der Zorn auf der gleichnamigen Forststraße 10 km hinauf bis zur Petersmühle. Beim Haus am Ort Petersmuehle fahren Sie an der Kreuzung geradeaus weiter und beginnen einen langen Anstieg zum Hengst, dem höchsten Punkt der Strecke auf 878 m Höhe. Vom Hengst aus beginnt ein langer Abstieg, der durch Windsbourg führt und dann dem Fluss Mossig bis zum Dorf Engenthal folgt. Von dort aus führt Sie ein Anstieg zu einer Kreuzung mit der Rd143, überqueren Sie die Straße und fahren Sie geradeaus über die Rd218 in Richtung Reinhardsmunster für etwa 5 km. Biegen Sie dann links ab und nehmen Sie die Forststraße von Stambach nach Reinhardsmunster, die bis zur Kreuzung Billebaum ansteigt. An der Kreuzung Billebaum gehen Sie weiter in Richtung des Forsthauses Haberacker und nehmen dann die Forststraße von Loeffelthal bis zur Talsohle. Folgen Sie dem Baerenbach in der Talsohle bis nach Stambach. In Stambach überqueren Sie die Rd132 und nehmen den steinigen Weg und die Brücke über die Zorn, um auf den Radweg entlang des Kanals in Richtung Lutzelbourg zu gelangen.

Italiano :

Un anello ciclosportivo collinare e boscoso verso le sorgenti dello Zorn e il versante alsaziano del massiccio. Si tratta di un circuito difficile, quindi prevedete una giornata per questo percorso.

Dal centro del villaggio di Lutzelbourg, prendere l’alzaia per 4 km fino ai piedi del Plan Incliné. Dirigetevi verso la fabbrica di cristalli Lehrer e attraversate il parcheggio. Immettersi nella Rd98c, attraversare Sparsbrod e dirigersi verso Haselbourg attraverso la Rd98d. Una lunga salita conduce al villaggio di Haselbourg, dove si può passeggiare per il paese, un ex oppidum romano. Proseguite per Hellert e poi svoltate a destra sulla strada del Laschbach e raggiungete il villaggio di Schaeferhof attraverso il Kuhberg prima di scendere a fondovalle a Neustadtmuhle. Attraversare la Rd45 al ristorante du Château e seguire lo Zorn sulla strada forestale omonima per 10 km fino a Petersmuehle. Alla casa di Petersmuehle, proseguite dritti all’incrocio e iniziate una lunga salita verso l’Hengst, il punto più alto del percorso a 878 m. Dalla Hengst inizia una lunga discesa che passa per Windsbourg e segue il fiume Mossig fino al villaggio di Engenthal. Da qui una salita porta all’incrocio con la Rd143, si attraversa la strada e si prosegue dritti per la Rd218 in direzione di Reinhardsmunster per circa 5 km. Poi girate a sinistra e prendete la strada forestale da Stambach a Reinhardsmunster che sale fino al bivio di Billebaum. All’incrocio di Billebaum, proseguite verso la casa forestale di Haberacker e poi prendete la strada forestale di Loeffelthal fino al fondovalle. Seguite poi il fiume Baerenbach nel fondovalle fino a Stambach. A Stambach, attraversare la Rd132 e prendere il sentiero sassoso e il ponte sullo Zorn per unirsi alla pista ciclabile lungo il canale in direzione di Lutzelbourg.

Español :

Un bucle ciclodeportivo accidentado y boscoso hacia las fuentes del Zorn y la vertiente alsaciana del macizo. Se trata de un circuito difícil, así que prevea un día para esta ruta.

Desde el centro del pueblo de Lutzelbourg, tome el camino de sirga durante 4 km hasta el pie del Plan Incliné. Diríjase a la fábrica de cristal Lehrer y cruce el aparcamiento. Incorpórese a la Rd98c, cruce Sparsbrod y diríjase a Haselbourg por la Rd98d. Comienza una larga subida hasta el pueblo de Haselbourg, donde se puede pasear por el pueblo, un antiguo oppidum romano. Continúe por Hellert y luego gire a la derecha en la carretera de Laschbach y llegue al pueblo de Schaeferhof por el Kuhberg antes de descender al fondo del valle en Neustadtmuhle. Cruce la Rd45 en el restaurante du Château y siga la Zorn por la carretera forestal del mismo nombre durante 10 km hasta la Petersmuehle. En la casa de la Petersmuehle, siga recto en el cruce y comience una larga subida hasta el Hengst, el punto más alto de la ruta con 878 m. Desde el Hengst comienza un largo descenso por Windsbourg y luego sigue el río Mossig hasta el pueblo de Engenthal. Desde allí una subida lleva a un cruce con la Rd143, cruzar la carretera y seguir recto por la Rd218 hacia Reinhardsmunster durante unos 5 km. A continuación, gire a la izquierda y tome la carretera forestal de Stambach a Reinhardsmunster que sube hasta el cruce de Billebaum. En el cruce de Billebaum, continúe en dirección a la casa forestal de Haberacker y luego tome la carretera forestal de Loeffelthal hasta el fondo del valle. A continuación, siga el río Baerenbach en el fondo del valle hasta Stambach. En Stambach, cruce la Rd132 y tome el sendero pedregoso y el puente sobre el Zorn para unirse al carril bici a lo largo del canal hacia Lutzelbourg.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-31 par Système d’information touristique Lorrain