Circuit vélo n°1 Rétaud Rétaud Charente-Maritime

Circuit vélo n°1 Rétaud

Circuit vélo n°1 Rétaud Mairie de Rétaud 17460 Rétaud Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Ce circuit entre patrimoine roman et paysage de la Saintonge Viticole. Le circuit est balisé en double sens par des bornes en bois.

English :

This tour combines Romanesque heritage and the Saintonge Viticole landscape. The route is signposted in both directions by wooden markers.

Deutsch :

Dieser Rundweg verbindet romanisches Kulturerbe mit der Landschaft der Saintonge Viticole. Der Rundweg ist in beide Richtungen mit Holzpollern markiert.

Italiano :

Questo percorso unisce il patrimonio romanico al paesaggio della Saintonge Viticole. Il percorso è segnalato in entrambe le direzioni da cartelli di legno.

Español :

Este sendero combina el patrimonio románico y el paisaje de Saintonge Viticole. El recorrido está señalizado en ambos sentidos con hitos de madera.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-19 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme