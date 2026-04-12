Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf Cernay Haut-Rhin

Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf

Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf 32 rue Georges Risler 68700 Cernay Haut-Rhin Grand Est

Durée : 240 Distance : 66000.0 Tarif :

Encore un circuit pour les amateurs de grimpette Col Amic et Hartmannswillerkopf sur la Route des Crêtes… avec une mise en jambe en plaine d’Alsace.

http://www.tourisme-thann-cernay.fr/ +33 3 89 37 96 20

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English :

Another circuit for climbing enthusiasts: Col Amic and Hartmannswillerkopf on the Route des Crêtes… with a warm-up on the Alsace plain.

Deutsch :

Noch eine Tour für Kletterfreunde: Col Amic und Hartmannswillerkopf auf der Route des Crêtes… mit einem Aufwärmtraining in der elsässischen Ebene.

Italiano :

Un’altra via per gli appassionati di arrampicata: il Col Amic e l’Hartmannswillerkopf sulla Route des Crêtes… con un riscaldamento nella piana dell’Alsazia.

Español :

Otra ruta para los amantes de la escalada: Col Amic y Hartmannswillerkopf en la Route des Crêtes… con un calentamiento en la llanura alsaciana.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-06 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace