Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf Cernay Haut-Rhin
Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf Cernay Haut-Rhin vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf
Circuit vélo Randoraid Potasse d’Alsace et Harmannswillerkopf 32 rue Georges Risler 68700 Cernay Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Durée : 240 Distance : 66000.0 Tarif :
Encore un circuit pour les amateurs de grimpette Col Amic et Hartmannswillerkopf sur la Route des Crêtes… avec une mise en jambe en plaine d’Alsace.
http://www.tourisme-thann-cernay.fr/ +33 3 89 37 96 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Another circuit for climbing enthusiasts: Col Amic and Hartmannswillerkopf on the Route des Crêtes… with a warm-up on the Alsace plain.
Deutsch :
Noch eine Tour für Kletterfreunde: Col Amic und Hartmannswillerkopf auf der Route des Crêtes… mit einem Aufwärmtraining in der elsässischen Ebene.
Italiano :
Un’altra via per gli appassionati di arrampicata: il Col Amic e l’Hartmannswillerkopf sulla Route des Crêtes… con un riscaldamento nella piana dell’Alsazia.
Español :
Otra ruta para los amantes de la escalada: Col Amic y Hartmannswillerkopf en la Route des Crêtes… con un calentamiento en la llanura alsaciana.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-06 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace
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