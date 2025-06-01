Circuit voiture de La Planèze Saint-Flour Cantal

Circuit voiture de La Planèze Saint-Flour Cantal vendredi 1 août 2025.

Circuit voiture de La Planèze

Circuit voiture de La Planèze 15100 Saint-Flour Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

La Planèze, jadis surnommée la ‘’Beauce du Cantal’’, a été formée par les coulées de lave du volcan cantalien. Ce haut plateau fascine par ses vastes horizons clairsemés de haies et de murets lieu de prédilection autrefois des bâtisseurs de mégalithes.

+33 4 71 60 22 50

English : The Planèze of Saint-Flour

The high plateau of the Planeze was formed by the lava flows from the Cantal Volcano. Today, the Planèze sees the revival of a local crop, the blonde lentils of Saint-Flour.

Deutsch : Circuit voiture de La Planèze

Die Planèze, die früher als « Beauce du Cantal » bezeichnet wurde, entstand aus den Lavaströmen des Cantal-Vulkans. Dieses Hochplateau fasziniert durch seine weiten, von Hecken und Mauern durchzogenen Horizonte: früher ein beliebter Ort für die Erbauer von Megalithen.

Italiano :

La Planèze, un tempo conosciuta come la « Beauce del Cantal », è stata formata dalle colate laviche del vulcano Cantalien. Questo altopiano affascina con i suoi vasti orizzonti scarsamente coperti da siepi e muretti: un luogo prediletto dai costruttori di megaliti in passato.

Español : Circuit voiture de La Planèze

La Planèze, antiguamente conocida como la « Beauce del Cantal », se formó por las coladas de lava del volcán Cantalien. Este altiplano fascina por sus vastos horizontes escasamente cubiertos de setos y muros bajos: un lugar preferido por los constructores de megalitos en el pasado.

