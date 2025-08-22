Circuit VTC N°3 « Les rives de Charente Brives-sur-Charente » Brives-sur-Charente Charente-Maritime
Circuit VTC N°3 « Les rives de Charente Brives-sur-Charente » Brives-sur-Charente Charente-Maritime vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit VTC N°3 Les rives de Charente Brives-sur-Charente
Circuit VTC N°3 Les rives de Charente Brives-sur-Charente Mairie 17800 Brives-sur-Charente Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
8km entre rives et marais le long de chemins de terre, chemins blancs et petites routes qui desservent des habitations traditionnelles et un patrimoine viticole bâti remarquable.
+33 5 17 24 03 47
English :
8km between riverbanks and marshes, along dirt tracks, white paths and small roads that lead to traditional dwellings and a remarkable winegrowing heritage.
Deutsch :
8 km zwischen Ufern und Sümpfen entlang von Feldwegen, weißen Pfaden und kleinen Straßen, die traditionelle Wohnhäuser und ein bemerkenswertes gebautes Weinkulturerbe bedienen.
Italiano :
8 km tra argini di fiumi e paludi, lungo piste sterrate, sentieri bianchi e stradine che conducono alle abitazioni tradizionali e a un notevole patrimonio viticolo.
Español :
8 km entre riberas y pantanos por pistas de tierra, caminos blancos y pequeñas carreteras que conducen a viviendas tradicionales y a un notable patrimonio vitícola.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-22 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme