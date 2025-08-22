Circuit VTC N°3 Les rives de Charente Brives-sur-Charente

Circuit VTC N°3 Les rives de Charente Brives-sur-Charente Mairie 17800 Brives-sur-Charente Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

8km entre rives et marais le long de chemins de terre, chemins blancs et petites routes qui desservent des habitations traditionnelles et un patrimoine viticole bâti remarquable.

+33 5 17 24 03 47

English :

8km between riverbanks and marshes, along dirt tracks, white paths and small roads that lead to traditional dwellings and a remarkable winegrowing heritage.

Deutsch :

8 km zwischen Ufern und Sümpfen entlang von Feldwegen, weißen Pfaden und kleinen Straßen, die traditionelle Wohnhäuser und ein bemerkenswertes gebautes Weinkulturerbe bedienen.

Italiano :

8 km tra argini di fiumi e paludi, lungo piste sterrate, sentieri bianchi e stradine che conducono alle abitazioni tradizionali e a un notevole patrimonio viticolo.

Español :

8 km entre riberas y pantanos por pistas de tierra, caminos blancos y pequeñas carreteras que conducen a viviendas tradicionales y a un notable patrimonio vitícola.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-03-22 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme