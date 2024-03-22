Circuit VTC N°4 « Brives-sur-Charente » Brives-sur-Charente Charente-Maritime

Circuit VTC N°4 « Brives-sur-Charente »

Circuit VTC N°4 « Brives-sur-Charente » Mairie 17800 Brives-sur-Charente Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

8,45 km Entre rives et marais le long de la rivière « Le Gua », chemins blancs et petites routes dans le Vignoble du Cognac qui desservent des habitations traditionnelles et un petit patrimoine remarquable.

+33 5 17 24 03 47

English :

8.45 km Between banks and marshes along the river « Le Gua », white paths and small roads in the Cognac vineyards that lead to traditional dwellings and a remarkable heritage.

Deutsch :

8,45 km Zwischen Ufern und Sümpfen entlang des Flusses « Le Gua », weiße Wege und kleine Straßen in den Weinbergen von Cognac, die traditionelle Wohnhäuser und ein bemerkenswertes kleines Kulturerbe bedienen.

Italiano :

8,45 km Tra argini e paludi lungo il fiume « Le Gua », sentieri bianchi e stradine nei vigneti di Cognac che conducono ad abitazioni tradizionali e a un patrimonio notevole.

Español :

8,45 km Entre riberas y pantanos a lo largo del río « Le Gua », caminos blancos y pequeñas carreteras en los viñedos de Cognac que conducen a viviendas tradicionales y a un patrimonio notable.

