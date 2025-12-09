Circuit VTT 54 km Les 11 clochers du vignoble Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier

Circuit VTT 54 km Les 11 clochers du vignoble

Circuit VTT 54 km Les 11 clochers du vignoble Départ Stade de La Moutte 03500 Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Explorez la Réserve du Val d’Allier, puis le vignoble et Verneuil en Bourbonnais, ancienne châtellenie des Bourbons. Entre Motte Coquet, musée insolite, forêts et églises, romanes de Fleuriel et Louchy-Montfand, vivez un parcours riche et dépaysant.

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

Mountain bike itinerary through the Saint-Pourcinoise countryside and vineyards. The route takes in the medieval village of Verneuil-en-Bourbonnais.

Deutsch :

Erkunden Sie das Naturschutzgebiet Val d’Allier, dann die Weinberge und Verneuil en Bourbonnais, die ehemalige Burg der Bourbonen. Zwischen Motte Coquet, einem ungewöhnlichen Museum, Wäldern und Kirchen, den romanischen Kirchen von Fleuriel und Louchy-Montfand, erleben Sie eine abwechslungsreiche und landschaftlich reizvolle Strecke.

Italiano :

Esplorate la Riserva della Val d’Allier, poi i vigneti e Verneuil en Bourbonnais, ex castellania borbonica. Dalla Motte Coquet, un museo insolito, alle foreste e alle chiese romaniche di Fleuriel e Louchy-Montfand, questo è un tour ricco di varietà.

Español :

Explore la reserva del Val d’Allier, luego los viñedos y Verneuil en Bourbonnais, antigua castellanía borbónica. Desde la Motte Coquet, un museo insólito, hasta los bosques y las iglesias románicas de Fleuriel y Louchy-Montfand, este recorrido es muy variado.

