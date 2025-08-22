Circuit VTT Bois-Mal 17.5km Louroux-de-Bouble Allier
Circuit VTT Bois-Mal 17.5km Louroux-de-Bouble Allier vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Circuit VTT Bois-Mal 17.5km
Circuit VTT Bois-Mal 17.5km Départ du parking de la Place du Monument 03330 Louroux-de-Bouble Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Grande marche autour de la vallée de la Bouble vers Louroux-de-Bouble. Grands espaces de prairies, forêt, rivière, viaduc tout est grand et beau !
http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73
English :
Great walk around the Bouble valley towards Louroux-de-Bouble. Wide open meadows, forest, river, viaduct: everything is big and beautiful!
Deutsch :
Große Wanderung um das Tal des Flusses Bouble nach Louroux-de-Bouble. Große Wiesenflächen, Wald, Fluss, Viadukt: Alles ist groß und schön!
Italiano :
Una lunga passeggiata intorno alla valle del Bouble verso Louroux-de-Bouble. Ampi spazi di prati, foresta, fiume, viadotto: tutto è grande e bello!
Español :
Un largo paseo por el valle del Bouble en dirección a Louroux-de-Bouble. Amplios espacios abiertos de prados, bosque, río, viaducto: ¡todo es grande y hermoso!
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme