Circuit VTT La Famenne

Balisage sur le terrain Flèche jaune sous laquelle se trouve le n° du circuit (28) sur fond bleu Le fond de couleur, sur lequel se trouve le n° du circuit, indique le degré de difficulté du circuit Vert Très facile Bleu Facile Rouge Difficile Noir Très difficileA noter: Distance 9 km Dénivelé 95 mètresDifficulté Facile

+33 3 24 42 92 42

Field markings Yellow arrow under which is the circuit number (28) on a blue background The coloured background, on which is the circuit number, indicates the degree of difficulty of the circuit: Green: Very easy Blue: Easy Red: Difficult Black: Very difficultNote: Distance: 9 km Difference in altitude: 95 metersDifficulty: Easy

Markierung im Gelände: Gelber Pfeil, unter dem sich die Nummer des Rundwegs (28) auf blauem Grund befindet Die Hintergrundfarbe, auf der sich die Nummer des Rundwegs befindet, gibt den Schwierigkeitsgrad des Rundwegs an: Grün: sehr leicht Blau: leicht Rot: schwer Schwarz: schwer Sehr schwierigAnmerkung: Entfernung: 9 km Höhenunterschied: 95 MeterSchwierigkeitsgrad: Leicht

Lo sfondo colorato, su cui si trova il numero del percorso, indica il grado di difficoltà del percorso: Verde: Molto facile Blu: Facile Rosso: Difficile Nero Molto difficileDistanza: 9 km Dislivello: 95 metriDifficoltà: Facile

El fondo de color, en el que se encuentra el número de la ruta, indica el grado de dificultad de la misma: Verde: Muy fácil Azul: Fácil Rojo: Difícil Negro Muy difícilDistancia: 9 kmSubida de altura: 95 metrosDificultad: Fácil

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-02-25 par Ardennes Tourisme