Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km Le Theil Allier

Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km

Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km Départ du parking Place de l’Église 03240 Le Theil Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Dans ce pays typiquement bourbonnais, les châteaux de Fontariol et du Max se dressent au milieu des prairies du bocage.

http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73

English :

In this typical Bourbonnais region, the châteaux of Fontariol and Max stand amidst the meadows of the bocage.

Deutsch :

In dieser typischen Landschaft des Bourbonnais erheben sich die Schlösser Fontariol und Le Max inmitten der Wiesen der Bocage.

Italiano :

In questa regione tipicamente Bourbonnais, i castelli di Fontariol e Max sorgono tra i prati del bocage.

Español :

En esta región típicamente Bourbonnais, los castillos de Fontariol y Max se alzan en medio de los prados del bocage.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme