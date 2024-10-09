Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km Le Theil Allier
Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km Le Theil Allier vendredi 1 août 2025.
Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km
Circuit VTT Le sentier de Fontariol 7 km Départ du parking Place de l’Église 03240 Le Theil Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Dans ce pays typiquement bourbonnais, les châteaux de Fontariol et du Max se dressent au milieu des prairies du bocage.
http://www.valdesioule.com/ +33 4 70 45 32 73
English :
In this typical Bourbonnais region, the châteaux of Fontariol and Max stand amidst the meadows of the bocage.
Deutsch :
In dieser typischen Landschaft des Bourbonnais erheben sich die Schlösser Fontariol und Le Max inmitten der Wiesen der Bocage.
Italiano :
In questa regione tipicamente Bourbonnais, i castelli di Fontariol e Max sorgono tra i prati del bocage.
Español :
En esta región típicamente Bourbonnais, los castillos de Fontariol y Max se alzan en medio de los prados del bocage.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-10-09 par ALLIER BOURBONNAIS ATTRACTIVITÉ source Apidae Tourisme