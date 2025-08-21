Circuit VTT Les coteaux du Bandiat Bunzac Charente

Itinéraire permanent VTT sur la vallée du Bandiat.

 

English :

Permanent mountain bike itinerary in the Bandiat valley.

Deutsch :

Permanente Mountainbike-Route über das Bandiat-Tal.

Italiano :

Percorso permanente per mountain bike nella valle del Bandiat.

Español :

Ruta permanente en bicicleta de montaña por el valle de Bandiat.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-04-07 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme