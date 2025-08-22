Compostelle de Dieppe à Chartres (partie euroise) Saint-Cyr-la-Campagne Eure

Compostelle de Dieppe à Chartres (partie euroise)

Compostelle de Dieppe à Chartres (partie euroise) 27370 Saint-Cyr-la-Campagne Eure Normandie

Distance : 74000.0

les chemins de Compostelle de Dieppe à Chartes offrent aux pèlerins mais aussi à tous les randonneurs l’opportunité de traverser du nord au sud le département de l’Eure pour le relier la Manche à Chartes puis en direction de Saint Jacques de Compostelle. Plus d’informations sur http://chemins-pelerins-normands.fr/

+33 2 32 40 04 41

English : Compostelle de Dieppe à Chartres (partie euroise)

the Compostela Trail from Dieppe to Charters offers pilgrims and hikers alike the opportunity to cross the Eure department from north to south, linking the English Channel to Charters and then on to Santiago de Compostela. More information on http://chemins-pelerins-normands.fr/

Deutsch :

die Jakobswege von Dieppe nach Chartes bieten Pilgern, aber auch allen anderen Wanderern die Möglichkeit, das Departement Eure von Nord nach Süd zu durchqueren, um es mit dem Ärmelkanal in Chartes zu verbinden und dann in Richtung Santiago de Compostela zu wandern. Weitere Informationen unter http://chemins-pelerins-normands.fr/

Italiano :

il Cammino di Compostela da Dieppe a Chartes offre a pellegrini e camminatori l’opportunità di attraversare il dipartimento dell’Eure da nord a sud, collegando la Manche a Chartes e proseguendo fino a Santiago de Compostela. Per maggiori informazioni, visitare il sito http://chemins-pelerins-normands.fr/

Español :

el Camino de Compostela de Dieppe a Chartes ofrece a peregrinos y caminantes la oportunidad de cruzar el departamento de Eure de norte a sur, uniendo la Mancha con Chartes y Santiago de Compostela. Para más información, visite http://chemins-pelerins-normands.fr/

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-30 par Normandie Tourisme