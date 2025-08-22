Courbadou Grandrieu Lozère

Courbadou Marche nordique Difficile

Courbadou Place du Foirail 48600 Grandrieu Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 300 Distance : 19277.0 Tarif :

Balade au pays des fleurs sauvages, des forêts de pins, sapins et fayards et où l’on voit fréquemment affleurer la roche-mère granitique.

https://www.lozere-margeride.fr/ +33 4 66 47 99 52

English :

A stroll through a land of wild flowers, pine, fir and beech forests, where granite bedrock frequently outcrops.

Deutsch :

Wanderung durch das Land der Wildblumen, der Kiefern-, Tannen- und Bucheckernwälder und wo man häufig das granitische Muttergestein an die Oberfläche treten sieht.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata attraverso una terra di fiori selvatici, boschi di pini, abeti e faggi, dove spesso affiora la roccia granitica.

Español :

Un paseo por una tierra de flores silvestres, bosques de pinos, abetos y hayas, donde el lecho rocoso de granito aflora con frecuencia.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-12-14 par CDT Lozère