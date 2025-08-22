De Tatihou au Mont-Saint-Michel Périers / Hauteville-sur-Mer Périers Manche

De Tatihou au Mont-Saint-Michel Périers Hauteville-sur-Mer

Durée : 225 Distance : 48000.0 Tarif :

Troisième étape de l’itinéraire VTT Tatihou le Mont Saint-Michel , la portion Périers Hauteville-sur-Mer vous permettra de visiter la fameuse cathédrale de Coutances. La ville de Périers ou poirier en langue normande, tient son nom de cet arbre fruitier qui aime la terre grasse et profonde. Ils étaient très nombreux dans le Cotentin et on les trouvait en abondance, dont la célèbre Louisebonne . Passez ensuite à proximité de Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin ou vous pouvez poser votre VTT pour visiter l’église commencée au XVIIIème siècle dont une partie est entièrement voutée de pierres. Votre excursion vous emmènera ensuite jusqu’à Coutances, ville connue pour son célèbre festival Jazz sous les pommiers et sa cathédrale. Enfin votre périple vous fera regagner les bords de mer avec un passage par la ville de Montmartin-sur-Mer avant de gagner enfin votre destination.

English : De Tatihou au Mont-Saint-Michel Périers Hauteville-sur-Mer

Third stage of the mountain bike itinerary Tatihou le Mont Saint-Michel , the Perriers/Hauteville-sur-Mer section will allow you to visit the famous cathedral of Coutances. The town of Périers or poirier in Normandy language, takes its name from this fruit tree that loves deep, fat soil. They were very numerous in the Cotentin region and were found in abundance, including the famous Louisebonne . Then pass near Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin where you can put your mountain bike down to visit the church started in the 18th century, part of which is entirely vaulted with stones. Your excursion will then take you to Coutances, a town known for its famous festival Jazz under the apple trees and its cathedral. Finally your journey will take you back to the seaside with a passage through the town of Montmartin-sur-Mer before finally reaching your destination.

Deutsch :

Als dritte Etappe der Mountainbike-Route Tatihou le Mont Saint-Michel bietet Ihnen der Abschnitt Périers Hauteville-sur-Mer die Möglichkeit, die berühmte Kathedrale von Coutances zu besichtigen. Die Stadt Périers oder Birnbaum in der normannischen Sprache hat ihren Namen von diesem Obstbaum, der fette und tiefe Erde liebt. In Cotentin waren sie sehr zahlreich und man fand sie in Hülle und Fülle, darunter auch die berühmte Louisebonne . Fahren Sie dann in der Nähe von Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin vorbei, wo Sie Ihr Mountainbike abstellen können, um die im 18. Jahrhundert begonnene Kirche zu besichtigen, von der ein Teil vollständig mit Steinen gewölbt ist. Ihr Ausflug führt Sie weiter nach Coutances, einer Stadt, die für ihr berühmtes Festival Jazz sous les pommiers und ihre Kathedrale bekannt ist. Schließlich führt Sie Ihre Reise zurück an die Küste, wo Sie die Stadt Montmartin-sur-Mer besuchen, bevor Sie schließlich Ihr Ziel erreichen.

Italiano :

Terza tappa del percorso per mountain bike Tatihou le Mont Saint-Michel , il tratto Périers Hauteville-sur-Mer vi permetterà di visitare la famosa cattedrale di Coutances. La città di Périers, o pera in normanno, prende il nome da questo albero da frutto che ama i terreni grassi e profondi. Erano molto numerosi nel Cotentin e si trovavano in abbondanza, tra cui la famosa Louisebonne . Passerete poi da Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin, dove potrete posare la vostra mountain bike e visitare la chiesa, iniziata nel XVIII secolo e interamente a volta in pietra. Il tour vi porterà poi a Coutances, città nota per il suo famoso festival Jazz sotto i meli e per la sua cattedrale. Infine, il viaggio vi riporterà al mare con una visita alla città di Montmartin-sur-Mer prima di raggiungere la vostra destinazione.

Español :

Tercera etapa de la ruta en bicicleta de montaña Tatihou le Mont Saint-Michel , el tramo Périers Hauteville-sur-Mer le permitirá visitar la famosa catedral de Coutances. La ciudad de Périers, o peral en normando, toma su nombre de este árbol frutal al que le gustan los suelos profundos y grasos. Eran muy numerosos en el Cotentin y se encontraban en abundancia, incluida la famosa Louisebonne . A continuación, pasará por Saint-Sauveur-Lendelin, donde podrá dejar la bicicleta de montaña y visitar la iglesia, iniciada en el siglo XVIII y enteramente abovedada en piedra. A continuación, su visita le llevará a Coutances, ciudad conocida por su famoso festival Jazz bajo los manzanos y su catedral. Finalmente, su viaje le llevará de vuelta a la costa con una visita a la ciudad de Montmartin-sur-Mer antes de llegar a su destino.

