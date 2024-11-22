Découverte du patrimoine Agenais Agen Lot-et-Garonne

Au départ de la place du Gravier qui borde la Garonne, vous suivrez un itinéraire qui vous fera découvrir les hauts lieux historiques de cette ville bimillénaire au fil de 19 panneaux thématiques.

Starting from the Place du Gravier on the banks of the Garonne, you will follow an itinerary that will take you through the historical highlights of this two-thousand-year-old city on 19 thematic panels.

Ausgehend von der Place du Gravier, die an die Garonne grenzt, folgen Sie einer Route, die Sie anhand von 19 thematischen Tafeln zu den historischen Höhepunkten dieser zweitausendjährigen Stadt führt.

Partendo da Place du Gravier, sulle rive della Garonna, seguirete un itinerario che vi condurrà attraverso i punti salienti della storia di questa città bimillenaria attraverso 19 pannelli tematici.

Partiendo de la plaza del Gravier, a orillas del Garona, seguirá un itinerario que le llevará por los puntos históricos más destacados de esta ciudad bimilenaria en 19 paneles temáticos.

