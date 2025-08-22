Donjon et moulin de Pirou Randonnée Pirou Manche

Donjon et moulin de Pirou Randonnée

Donjon et moulin de Pirou Randonnée 50770 Pirou Manche Normandie

Durée : 180 Distance : 10500.0 Tarif :

Parcourez les landes boisées et le bocage à la découverte d’un ancien moulin et du château fort de Pirou.

English : Donjon et moulin de Pirou Randonnée

Go through the wooded moors and the bocage to discover an old mill and the fortified castle of Pirou.

Deutsch :

Wandern Sie durch die bewaldete Heide und die Bocage und entdecken Sie eine alte Mühle und die Burg von Pirou.

Italiano :

Passeggiando tra le brughiere boscose e le siepi si scoprono un antico mulino e il castello di Pirou.

Español :

Pasee por los páramos y setos arbolados para descubrir un antiguo molino y el castillo de Pirou.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme