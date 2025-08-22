Du côté de l’Alpe d’Huez (Circuit n°7) Huez Isère

Du côté de l’Alpe d’Huez (Circuit n°7)

Du côté de l’Alpe d’Huez (Circuit n°7) 38750 Huez Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance :

Prendre la route de “l’Alpe” c’est déjà se plonger dans l’univers de l’Alpe d’Huez. Cette station connue l’hiver pour la plus longue piste de ski du monde (la Sarenne et ses 16 km) est l’été dédiée au vélo et à la montagne.

https://www.alpedhuez.com/ +33 4 76 11 44 44

English : On course for Alpe d’Huez (Circuit n°7)

Just taking the road for the “Alpe” is an immersion in the world that is Alpe d’Huez. In the winter, this resort is well-known for the longest ski run in the world (la Sarenne, 16km), but in the summer, it is given over to cycling and mountain activities.

Deutsch : Du côté de l’Alpe d’Huez (Circuit n°7)

Wenn Sie die Straße l’Alpe nehmen, tauchen Sie bereits in die Welt von L’Alpe d’Huez ein. Dieser Ort, der im Winter für die längste Skipiste der Welt (die Sarenne mit ihren 16 km) bekannt ist, ist im Sommer dem Fahrrad und den Bergen gewidmet.

Italiano :

Prendere la strada per l’Alpe significa già immergersi nel mondo dell’Alpe d’Huez. Questa località, nota in inverno per la pista da sci più lunga del mondo (la Sarenne e i suoi 16 km), in estate è dedicata al ciclismo e all’alpinismo.

Español : Du côté de l’Alpe d’Huez (Circuit n°7)

Tomar el camino de l’Alpe es ya sumergirse en el mundo de Alpe d’Huez. Esta estación, conocida en invierno por la pista de esquí más larga del mundo (la Sarenne y sus 16 km), se dedica al ciclismo y al montañismo en verano.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-01 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme