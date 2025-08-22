Église Saint-Martin Thuret Puy-de-Dôme

Église Saint-Martin

Église Saint-Martin 63260 Thuret Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Vous serez charmé par cette église romane du XIIème siècle, classée monument historique.

http://www.terravolcana.com/ +33 4 73 38 59 45

English : Saint Martin church

You will be charmed by this 12th century Romanesque church, classified as a historical monument.

Deutsch : Kirche Heilige-Martin

Sie werden von dieser romanischen Kirche aus dem 12. Jahrhundert, die unter Denkmalschutz steht, verzaubert sein.

Italiano :

Rimarrete affascinati da questa chiesa romanica del XII secolo, classificata come monumento storico.

Español :

Le encantará esta iglesia románica del siglo XII, clasificada como monumento histórico.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2022-01-27 par Apidae Tourisme Scic SA source Apidae Tourisme