Église Saint-Martin Thuret Puy-de-Dôme

Église Saint-Martin
Église Saint-Martin 63260 Thuret Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Vous serez charmé par cette église romane du XIIème siècle, classée monument historique.
http://www.terravolcana.com/ +33 4 73 38 59 45
English : Saint Martin church
You will be charmed by this 12th century Romanesque church, classified as a historical monument.
Deutsch : Kirche Heilige-Martin
Sie werden von dieser romanischen Kirche aus dem 12. Jahrhundert, die unter Denkmalschutz steht, verzaubert sein.
Italiano :
Rimarrete affascinati da questa chiesa romanica del XII secolo, classificata come monumento storico.
Español :
Le encantará esta iglesia románica del siglo XII, clasificada como monumento histórico.
