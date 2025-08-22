En bord de Loire entre la ferme du Port Aubry et Villechaud Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire Nièvre

En bord de Loire entre la ferme du Port Aubry et Villechaud A pieds Facile

En bord de Loire entre la ferme du Port Aubry et Villechaud Ferme du Port Aubry 58200 Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Distance : 8000.0

La balade débute par un sentier ombragé qui longe la Loire pour vous mener jusqu’à la chapelle Sainte-Brigitte. Tous les habitants se le disent de là, vous avez la plus belle vue sur le piton de Sancerre. Vous découvrirez également le sous-bois de Villechaud. En chemin, vous passerez devant l’incontournable restaurant bistronomique Le Chat ; une expérience culinaire à ne pas manquer.

https://www.bourgogne-coeurdeloire.fr/ +33 3 86 28 11 85

English :

The walk begins with a shady path along the banks of the Loire to the Chapelle Sainte-Brigitte. All the locals agree: from here, you have the best view of the Sancerre piton. You’ll also discover the undergrowth of Villechaud. On the way, you’ll pass by Le Chat, the famous bistronomic restaurant, a culinary experience not to be missed.

Deutsch :

Der Spaziergang beginnt mit einem schattigen Pfad entlang der Loire, der Sie bis zur Kapelle Sainte-Brigitte führt. Alle Einheimischen erzählen es sich gegenseitig: Von hier aus haben Sie den schönsten Blick auf den Piton de Sancerre. Sie werden auch das Unterholz von Villechaud entdecken. Auf dem Weg dorthin kommen Sie an dem unumgänglichen bistronomischen Restaurant Le Chat vorbei; ein kulinarisches Erlebnis, das Sie sich nicht entgehen lassen sollten.

Italiano :

La passeggiata inizia con un sentiero ombreggiato lungo le rive della Loira fino alla cappella di Sainte-Brigitte. Tutti gli abitanti del luogo lo dicono: da qui si ha la migliore vista sulla vetta di Sancerre. Scoprirete anche il sottobosco di Villechaud. Lungo la strada, passerete davanti al famoso ristorante bistronomico Le Chat, un’esperienza culinaria da non perdere.

Español :

El paseo comienza por un sendero sombreado a orillas del Loira hasta la capilla de Sainte-Brigitte. Lo dicen todos los lugareños: desde aquí se tiene la mejor vista del pico de Sancerre. También descubrirá el sotobosque de Villechaud. Por el camino, pasará por el famoso restaurante bistronómico Le Chat, una experiencia culinaria que no debe perderse.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-11-28 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data