Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux Ferrensac Lot-et-Garonne
Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux Ferrensac Lot-et-Garonne vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux A cheval Difficulté moyenne
Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux 47330 Ferrensac Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Durée : Distance : 17400.0 Tarif :
Difficulté moyenne
+33 5 53 66 14 14
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux
This hike, which has many parts over roads, is more suitable for mountain bikers. It is the link between the hike in the area of Castillonnès and that of Villeréal. Its interest lies in the diversity of the landscape, from the flat areas near the river Dropt, at the start, to wooded limestone hills
Deutsch : Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux
Italiano :
Español : Ferrensac, une randonnée entre plaine du Dropt et coteaux
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2024-11-22 par SIRTAQUI Nouvelle-Aquitaine