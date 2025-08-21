Grande Randonnée de Pays Fouvent-Saint-Andoche Haute-Saône

Grande Randonnée de Pays En VTT assistance électrique Difficulté moyenne

Grande Randonnée de Pays 70600 Fouvent-Saint-Andoche Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

Durée : Distance : 45000.0 Tarif :

Durant cette balade vous parcourrez l’itinéraire de grande randonnée de pays depuis Fouvent-Saint-Andoche jusqu’au village de Montot, en passant par la cité de caractère Champlitte. En route, vous pourrez admirer de magnifiques points de vue ainsi qu’un riche patrimoine historique et naturel.

+33 3 84 67 67 19

English :

During this walk, you’ll follow the country trail from Fouvent-Saint-Andoche to the village of Montot, passing through the town of Champlitte. Along the way, you’ll enjoy magnificent views and a rich historical and natural heritage.

Deutsch :

Während dieser Wanderung werden Sie den Fernwanderweg des Landes von Fouvent-Saint-Andoche über die charaktervolle Stadt Champlitte bis zum Dorf Montot zurücklegen. Unterwegs können Sie wunderschöne Aussichtspunkte sowie ein reiches historisches und natürliches Erbe bewundern.

Italiano :

In questa passeggiata si percorre l’itinerario escursionistico a lunga distanza da Fouvent-Saint-Andoche al villaggio di Montot, passando per la città di Champlitte. Lungo il percorso, potrete ammirare magnifici panorami e un ricco patrimonio storico e naturale.

Español :

En este recorrido, recorrerás la ruta de senderismo de larga distancia que va desde Fouvent-Saint-Andoche hasta el pueblo de Montot, pasando por la ciudad de Champlitte. Por el camino, podrá admirar magníficas vistas y un rico patrimonio histórico y natural.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-18 par Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Tourisme Decibelles Data