[IMPRATICABLE] Montferrand Banassac-Canilhac Lozère

Montferrand Banassac-Canilhac Lozère

vendredi 1 août 2025.

Montferrand Marche nordique Difficulté moyenne

Montferrand 48500 Banassac-Canilhac Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 210 Distance : 9486.0 Tarif :

Un circuit au coeur de la Vallée du Lot qui vous ferra découvrir le site historique de Montferrand, son hameau et les ruines du château.

Difficulté moyenne

http://www.aubrac-gorgesdutarn.com/ +33 4 66 48 88 08

English :

A tour in the heart of the Lot Valley to discover the historic site of Montferrand, its hamlet and castle ruins.

Deutsch :

Ein Rundgang im Herzen des Lot-Tals, bei dem Sie den historischen Ort Montferrand, seinen Weiler und die Burgruine entdecken.

Italiano :

Un tour nel cuore della Valle del Lot per scoprire il sito storico di Montferrand, il suo borgo e le rovine del castello.

Español :

Un recorrido en el corazón del valle del Lot para descubrir el lugar histórico de Montferrand, su aldea y las ruinas de su castillo.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-16 par CDT Lozère