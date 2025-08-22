Itinéraire vélo / Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères Périers Manche

Itinéraire vélo Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères

Itinéraire vélo Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères 50190 Périers Manche Normandie

Durée : 33 Distance : 10000.0 Tarif :

Départ à Périers, accès à la voie verte au Rond-Point de Bastogne

Coordonnées GPS (Lat, Lon) 49.182460, -1.408980

Dénivelé cumulé positif 170 m Dénivelé cumulé négatif -157 m

Sur votre parcours

A Périers

Tous commerces, restaurants, banques, bureau de poste, ligne Manéo n°9…

A voir Église Saint-Pierre, Parc Tollemer

B Maison de la brique

A voir Musée retraçant l’histoire de la brique et de son utilisation dans la région (payant)

C Saint-Martin d’Aubigny

Epicerie, café/restaurant, aire naturelle de camping municipale

A voir Eglise Saint-Martin

D Chapelle Saint-Christophe

A voir Chapelle

E Feugères

Epicerie/Presse/Relais Poste et Point vert, café/bar/tabac

A voir Pressoir à longue étreinte, Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-l’Huis-Ouvert

https://www.tourisme-cocm.fr/ +33 2 33 45 14 34

English : Itinéraire vélo Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères

Departure at Périers, access to the greenway at the Rond-Point de Bastogne

GPS coordinates (Lat, Lon) 49.182460, -1.408980

Cumulative positive difference in altitude 170 m Cumulative negative difference in altitude -157 m

On your route

A ? Périers

All shops, restaurants, banks, post office, Manéo line n°9?

To see Saint-Pierre church, Tollemer park

B ? House of Brick

To see: Museum retracing the history of brick and its use in the region (fee payable)

C ? Saint-Martin d?Aubigny

Grocery store, café/restaurant, natural municipal camping area

To see Saint-Martin church

D ? Chapel of Saint-Christophe

To see Chapel

E ? Feugères

Grocery store/press/post office and green point, café/bar/tobacco shop

To see Pressoir à longue étreinte, Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-l?Huis-Ouvert

Deutsch :

Start in Périers, Zugang zum Grünen Weg am Rond-Point de Bastogne

GPS-Koordinaten (Lat, Lon): 49.182460, -1.408980

Kumulierter positiver Höhenunterschied: 170 m Kumulierter negativer Höhenunterschied: -157 m

Auf Ihrer Strecke

A ? Périers

Alle Geschäfte, Restaurants, Banken, Postamt, Manéo-Linie Nr. 9?

Was gibt es zu sehen? Kirche Saint-Pierre, Parc Tollemer

B ? Haus der Ziegelsteine

Zu sehen: Museum, das die Geschichte des Ziegelsteins und seiner Verwendung in der Region nachzeichnet (kostenpflichtig)

C ? Saint-Martin d’Aubigny

Lebensmittelgeschäft, Café/Restaurant, kommunaler Naturcampingplatz

Zu sehen: Kirche Saint-Martin

D ? Kapelle Saint-Christophe

Zu sehen Kapelle

E ? Feugères

Lebensmittelgeschäft/Presse/Relais Poste und Grüner Punkt, Café/Bar/Tabak

Zu sehen: Kelter mit langer Umarmung, Kapelle Notre-Dame-de-l’Huis-Ouvert

Italiano :

Partenza da Périers, accesso alla greenway presso il Rond-Point de Bastogne

Coordinate GPS (Lat, Lon): 49.182460, -1.408980

Dislivello positivo cumulativo: 170 m Dislivello negativo cumulativo: -157 m

Sul vostro percorso

A ? Périers

Tutti i negozi, ristoranti, banche, ufficio postale, linea Manéo n°9?

Da vedere Chiesa di Saint-Pierre, Parco Tollemer

B ? Casa del mattone

Da vedere: Museo della storia del mattone e del suo utilizzo nella regione (a pagamento)

C ? Saint-Martin d’Aubigny

Negozio di alimentari, bar/ristorante, area di campeggio naturale comunale

Cosa vedere Chiesa di Saint-Martin

D ? Cappella di Saint-Christophe

Da vedere Cappella

E ? Feugères

Negozio di alimentari/stampa/ufficio postale e punto verde, caffè/bar/tabacchi

Da vedere: Presso il Pressoir à longue étreinte, Cappella Notre-Dame-de-l?Huis-Ouvert

Español :

Salida en Périers, acceso a la vía verde en el Rond-Point de Bastogne

Coordenadas GPS (Lat, Lon): 49.182460, -1.408980

Desnivel positivo acumulado: 170 m Desnivel negativo acumulado: -157 m

En su ruta

A ? Périers

Todos los comercios, restaurantes, bancos, correos, línea Manéo n°9?

Para ver Iglesia Saint-Pierre, Parque Tollemer

B ? Casa del Ladrillo

Para visitar: Museo de la historia del ladrillo y su utilización en la región (de pago)

C ? Saint-Martin d’Aubigny

Tienda de comestibles, cafetería/restaurante, zona natural de acampada municipal

Recorrido Iglesia de Saint-Martin

D ? Capilla Saint-Christophe

A ver Capilla

E ? Feugères

Tienda de comestibles/prensa/correos y punto verde, café/bar/tabaco

Para ver: Pressoir à longue étreinte, Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-l?Huis-Ouvert

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme