Itinéraire vélo / Périers Saint-Martin-d'Aubigny Feugères Périers Manche
Itinéraire vélo / Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères Périers Manche vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Itinéraire vélo Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères
Itinéraire vélo Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères 50190 Périers Manche Normandie
Durée : 33 Distance : 10000.0 Tarif :
Départ à Périers, accès à la voie verte au Rond-Point de Bastogne
Coordonnées GPS (Lat, Lon) 49.182460, -1.408980
Dénivelé cumulé positif 170 m Dénivelé cumulé négatif -157 m
Sur votre parcours
A Périers
Tous commerces, restaurants, banques, bureau de poste, ligne Manéo n°9…
A voir Église Saint-Pierre, Parc Tollemer
B Maison de la brique
A voir Musée retraçant l’histoire de la brique et de son utilisation dans la région (payant)
C Saint-Martin d’Aubigny
Epicerie, café/restaurant, aire naturelle de camping municipale
A voir Eglise Saint-Martin
D Chapelle Saint-Christophe
A voir Chapelle
E Feugères
Epicerie/Presse/Relais Poste et Point vert, café/bar/tabac
A voir Pressoir à longue étreinte, Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-l’Huis-Ouvert
https://www.tourisme-cocm.fr/ +33 2 33 45 14 34
English : Itinéraire vélo Périers Saint-Martin-d’Aubigny Feugères
Departure at Périers, access to the greenway at the Rond-Point de Bastogne
GPS coordinates (Lat, Lon) 49.182460, -1.408980
Cumulative positive difference in altitude 170 m Cumulative negative difference in altitude -157 m
On your route
A ? Périers
All shops, restaurants, banks, post office, Manéo line n°9?
To see Saint-Pierre church, Tollemer park
B ? House of Brick
To see: Museum retracing the history of brick and its use in the region (fee payable)
C ? Saint-Martin d?Aubigny
Grocery store, café/restaurant, natural municipal camping area
To see Saint-Martin church
D ? Chapel of Saint-Christophe
To see Chapel
E ? Feugères
Grocery store/press/post office and green point, café/bar/tobacco shop
To see Pressoir à longue étreinte, Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-l?Huis-Ouvert
Deutsch :
Start in Périers, Zugang zum Grünen Weg am Rond-Point de Bastogne
GPS-Koordinaten (Lat, Lon): 49.182460, -1.408980
Kumulierter positiver Höhenunterschied: 170 m Kumulierter negativer Höhenunterschied: -157 m
Auf Ihrer Strecke
A ? Périers
Alle Geschäfte, Restaurants, Banken, Postamt, Manéo-Linie Nr. 9?
Was gibt es zu sehen? Kirche Saint-Pierre, Parc Tollemer
B ? Haus der Ziegelsteine
Zu sehen: Museum, das die Geschichte des Ziegelsteins und seiner Verwendung in der Region nachzeichnet (kostenpflichtig)
C ? Saint-Martin d’Aubigny
Lebensmittelgeschäft, Café/Restaurant, kommunaler Naturcampingplatz
Zu sehen: Kirche Saint-Martin
D ? Kapelle Saint-Christophe
Zu sehen Kapelle
E ? Feugères
Lebensmittelgeschäft/Presse/Relais Poste und Grüner Punkt, Café/Bar/Tabak
Zu sehen: Kelter mit langer Umarmung, Kapelle Notre-Dame-de-l’Huis-Ouvert
Italiano :
Partenza da Périers, accesso alla greenway presso il Rond-Point de Bastogne
Coordinate GPS (Lat, Lon): 49.182460, -1.408980
Dislivello positivo cumulativo: 170 m Dislivello negativo cumulativo: -157 m
Sul vostro percorso
A ? Périers
Tutti i negozi, ristoranti, banche, ufficio postale, linea Manéo n°9?
Da vedere Chiesa di Saint-Pierre, Parco Tollemer
B ? Casa del mattone
Da vedere: Museo della storia del mattone e del suo utilizzo nella regione (a pagamento)
C ? Saint-Martin d’Aubigny
Negozio di alimentari, bar/ristorante, area di campeggio naturale comunale
Cosa vedere Chiesa di Saint-Martin
D ? Cappella di Saint-Christophe
Da vedere Cappella
E ? Feugères
Negozio di alimentari/stampa/ufficio postale e punto verde, caffè/bar/tabacchi
Da vedere: Presso il Pressoir à longue étreinte, Cappella Notre-Dame-de-l?Huis-Ouvert
Español :
Salida en Périers, acceso a la vía verde en el Rond-Point de Bastogne
Coordenadas GPS (Lat, Lon): 49.182460, -1.408980
Desnivel positivo acumulado: 170 m Desnivel negativo acumulado: -157 m
En su ruta
A ? Périers
Todos los comercios, restaurantes, bancos, correos, línea Manéo n°9?
Para ver Iglesia Saint-Pierre, Parque Tollemer
B ? Casa del Ladrillo
Para visitar: Museo de la historia del ladrillo y su utilización en la región (de pago)
C ? Saint-Martin d’Aubigny
Tienda de comestibles, cafetería/restaurante, zona natural de acampada municipal
Recorrido Iglesia de Saint-Martin
D ? Capilla Saint-Christophe
A ver Capilla
E ? Feugères
Tienda de comestibles/prensa/correos y punto verde, café/bar/tabaco
Para ver: Pressoir à longue étreinte, Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-l?Huis-Ouvert
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme