la belle au bois normand Bois-Normand-près-Lyre Eure

la belle au bois normand Mairie de Bois-Normand-près-Lyre 27330 Bois-Normand-près-Lyre Eure Normandie

Durée : 120 Distance : 7300.0 Tarif :

Le parcours de la “Belle au Bois-Normand” chemine dans un paysage typique du bocage Normand ou y règne une atmosphère paysanne, calme, fleurie et embaumée.

http://www.normandie-sud-tourisme.fr/ +33 2 32 32 17 17

English : la belle au bois normand

The Belle au Bois-Normand trail leads you through a typical Normandy bocage landscape where a calm, flowery and embalmed peasant atmosphere reigns.

Deutsch :

Die Strecke der Belle au Bois-Normand führt durch eine typische Landschaft der normannischen Bocage, in der eine ruhige, blumige und duftende Bauernatmosphäre herrscht.

Italiano :

L’itinerario Belle au Bois-Normand attraversa un tipico paesaggio di bocage della Normandia, dove regna un’atmosfera di campagna tranquilla, fiorita e profumata.

Español :

La ruta Belle au Bois-Normand atraviesa un típico paisaje de bocage normando en el que reina un ambiente campestre tranquilo, florido y fragante.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-30 par Normandie Tourisme