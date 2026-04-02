la Cyclo Bohème V49 Antenne Buzançais Argy La Châtre Indre

la Cyclo Bohème V49 Antenne Buzançais Argy En VTC

la Cyclo Bohème V49 Antenne Buzançais Argy 36500 La Châtre Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 50 Distance : 10000.0 Tarif :

En amont de Buzançais, laissez-vous tenter par un détour en direction d’Argy. Vous pourrez emprunter en période estivale le train touristique du Bas-Berry qui assure une liaison dépaysante entre Argy et Valençay. À Argy, découvrez son château avant de reprendre la route.

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English :

Upstream from Buzançais, take a detour towards Argy. In summer, you can take the Bas-Berry tourist train, which runs between Argy and Valençay. In Argy, discover the castle before hitting the road again.

Deutsch :

Oberhalb von Buzançais können Sie einen Abstecher nach Argy machen. In den Sommermonaten können Sie den touristischen Zug des Bas-Berry nehmen, der eine abwechslungsreiche Verbindung zwischen Argy und Valençay bietet. In Argy können Sie das Schloss besichtigen, bevor Sie sich wieder auf den Weg mach

Italiano :

A monte di Buzançais, si prende una deviazione verso Argy. In estate è possibile prendere il treno turistico Bas-Berry, che fa la spola tra Argy e Valençay. Ad Argy, prima di ripartire, scoprite il suo castello.

Español :

Río arriba de Buzançais, tome un desvío hacia Argy. En verano, puede tomar el tren turístico Bas-Berry, que circula entre Argy y Valençay. En Argy, descubra su castillo antes de reemprender el camino.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2026-03-10 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire