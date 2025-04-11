La Gâtine Tourangelle Brèches Indre-et-Loire

La Gâtine Tourangelle Place de l’église 37330 Brèches Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Brèches était la dernière bourgade de Touraine située sur la voie verte romaine de Tours au Mans. Saint Martin y est passé, le docteur Velpeau y a vécu. Ce joli circuit forestier sur la partie nord est très agréable pour profiter de la campagne de la Gâtine tourangelle…

+33 2 47 96 58 22

English : La Gâtine Tourangelle

Brèches was the last town in Touraine on the Roman road from Tours to Le Mans. Saint Martin passed through here, and Doctor Velpeau lived here. This pretty forest circuit on the northern part is a very pleasant way to enjoy the Touraine Gâtine countryside…

Deutsch : La Gâtine Tourangelle

Brèches war die letzte Ortschaft in der Touraine, die auf dem römischen Grünzug von Tours nach Le Mans lag. Saint Martin kam hier vorbei und der Arzt Velpeau lebte hier. Diese schöne Waldstrecke auf dem nördlichen Teil ist sehr angenehm, um die Landschaft der Gâtine Tourangelle zu genießen…

Italiano :

Brèches era l’ultima città della Touraine sulla strada romana da Tours a Le Mans. Qui passò Saint Martin e qui visse il dottor Velpeau. Questo bel circuito boschivo nel tratto settentrionale è un modo molto piacevole per godersi la campagna della Gâtine Touraine…

Español : La Gâtine Tourangelle

Brèches era la última ciudad de Touraine en la vía romana de Tours a Le Mans. Por aquí pasó San Martín y vivió el doctor Velpeau. Este bonito circuito forestal en el tramo norte es una forma muy agradable de disfrutar del paisaje de la Touraine Gâtine…

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-11 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire