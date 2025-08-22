La Grande Borne PR 13 Chives Chives Charente-Maritime

La Grande Borne PR 13 Chives

La Grande Borne PR 13 Chives Mairie 17510 Chives Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

La commune de Chives est située à la limite de trois départements Charente, Charente-Maritime et Deux-Sèvres. Dans le marais de la Borne se trouve un menhir impressionnant qui n’a pas encore livré tous ses secrets.

https://valsdesaintonge.loopi-velo.fr/ +33 5 46 33 01 68

English :

The commune of Chives lies on the border of three départements: Charente, Charente-Maritime and Deux-Sèvres. In the Borne marsh is an impressive menhir that has yet to reveal all its secrets.

Deutsch :

Die Gemeinde Chives liegt an der Grenze von drei Departements: Charente, Charente-Maritime und Deux-Sèvres. Im Marais de la Borne befindet sich ein beeindruckender Menhir, der noch nicht alle seine Geheimnisse preisgegeben hat.

Italiano :

Il comune di Chives si trova al confine di tre dipartimenti: Charente, Charente-Maritime e Deux-Sèvres. Nelle paludi di Borne si trova un impressionante menhir che non ha ancora svelato tutti i suoi segreti.

Español :

El municipio de Chives limita con tres departamentos: Charente, Charente-Maritime y Deux-Sèvres. En las marismas del Borne se encuentra un impresionante menhir que aún no ha desvelado todos sus secretos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2023-12-11 par Charentes Tourisme source Apidae Tourisme