La Grande Borne PR 13 Chives Chives Charente-Maritime

La commune de Chives est située à la limite de trois départements Charente, Charente-Maritime et Deux-Sèvres. Dans le marais de la Borne se trouve un menhir impressionnant qui n’a pas encore livré tous ses secrets.
The commune of Chives lies on the border of three départements: Charente, Charente-Maritime and Deux-Sèvres. In the Borne marsh is an impressive menhir that has yet to reveal all its secrets.
Die Gemeinde Chives liegt an der Grenze von drei Departements: Charente, Charente-Maritime und Deux-Sèvres. Im Marais de la Borne befindet sich ein beeindruckender Menhir, der noch nicht alle seine Geheimnisse preisgegeben hat.
Il comune di Chives si trova al confine di tre dipartimenti: Charente, Charente-Maritime e Deux-Sèvres. Nelle paludi di Borne si trova un impressionante menhir che non ha ancora svelato tutti i suoi segreti.
El municipio de Chives limita con tres departamentos: Charente, Charente-Maritime y Deux-Sèvres. En las marismas del Borne se encuentra un impresionante menhir que aún no ha desvelado todos sus secretos.
