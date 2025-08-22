La grotte de l’Albaréa à Sospel Sospel Alpes-Maritimes

La grotte de l’Albaréa à Sospel

Site fouillé au 19e siècle par le préhistorien E. Rivière et des fouilles archéologiques récentes ont mis au jour des outils en silex du Paléolithique supérieur. La grotte fut utilisée par les chasseurs comme un point de passage pour de courtes chasses.

English : La grotte de l’Albaréa à Sospel

The cave is located in the Albaréa forest. The site was excavated in the 19th century by the prehistorian Emile Rivière and some recent archeaological digs unearthed a few flint tools from the upper Palaeolithic Age. The cave was probably used by hunters as a stopover point duing short hunts. Cave bears also often used the cave as a shelter.

Deutsch : Die Albaréa-Höhle in Sospel

Jahrhundert von dem Prähistoriker E. Rivière ausgegraben. Bei neueren archäologischen Ausgrabungen wurden Feuersteinwerkzeuge aus dem Jungpaläolithikum gefunden. Die Höhle wurde von Jägern als Durchgangspunkt für kurze Jagden genutzt.

Italiano :

La grotta é situata nella foresta dell’Albaréa su un terreno privato. Il sito era stato esaminato nel XIX secolo dall’archeologo Emile Rivière; scavi recenti hanno fornito alcuni utensili di selce del paleolitico superiore. La grotta doveva servire a brevi soste di caccia oltre che da riparo per il letargo dell’orso delle caverne.

Español : La grotte de l’Albaréa à Sospel

El yacimiento fue excavado en el siglo XIX por el prehistoriador E. Rivière y en recientes excavaciones arqueológicas se han descubierto herramientas de sílex del Paleolítico Superior. La cueva era utilizada por los cazadores como punto de paso para las cacerías cortas.

