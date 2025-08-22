La lande et Barbey d’Aurevilly Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte Manche

La lande et Barbey d’Aurevilly

La lande et Barbey d’Aurevilly 50390 Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte Manche Normandie

Durée : 120 Distance : 6000.0 Tarif :

Cette boucle familiale au départ du château médiéval de Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, vous mènera vers un paysage aux multiples visages la lande de Rauville-la-Place, si souvent évoquée dans l’œuvre de l’écrivain Jules Amédée Barbey d’Aurévilly.

English : La lande et Barbey d’Aurevilly

This family loop starting from the medieval castle of Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, will lead you to a landscape with many faces: the moor of Rauville-la-Place, so often evoked in the work of the writer Jules Amédée Barbey d’Aurévilly.

Deutsch :

Dieser familienfreundliche Rundweg, der am mittelalterlichen Schloss Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte beginnt, führt Sie zu einer Landschaft mit vielen Gesichtern: die Heide von Rauville-la-Place, die so oft im Werk des Schriftstellers Jules Amédée Barbey d’Aurévilly erwähnt wird.

Italiano :

Questo itinerario familiare, che parte dal castello medievale di Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, vi condurrà in un paesaggio dai molti volti: la brughiera di Rauville-la-Place, così spesso evocata nell’opera dello scrittore Jules Amédée Barbey d’Aurévilly.

Español :

Este bucle familiar, que parte del castillo medieval de Saint-Sauveur-le-Vicomte, le llevará a un paisaje con muchas caras: el páramo de Rauville-la-Place, tan evocado en la obra del escritor Jules Amédée Barbey d’Aurévilly.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-10-28 par Normandie Tourisme