La Nigaudière Plomion Aisne
La Nigaudière Plomion Aisne vendredi 1 mai 2026.
La Nigaudière A pieds
La Nigaudière De la place de Plomion 02140 Plomion Aisne Hauts-de-France
Durée : Distance : Tarif :
Cette boucle permet de découvrir Plomion, qui regroupe ses toits d’ardoise autour d’une puissante église ; un hameau autrefois siège d’un comté important, Bancigny, et une petite forêt domaniale la forêt du Val Saint-Pierre.
English :
This loop allows you to discover Plomion, which groups its slate roofs around a powerful church; a hamlet that was once the seat of an important county, Bancigny, and a small state-owned forest: the Val Saint-Pierre forest.
Deutsch :
Auf diesem Rundweg können Sie Plomion entdecken, das seine Schieferdächer um eine mächtige Kirche gruppiert; einen Weiler, der einst Sitz einer wichtigen Grafschaft war, Bancigny, und einen kleinen Staatswald: den Wald von Val Saint-Pierre.
Italiano :
Questo anello permette di scoprire Plomion, con i suoi tetti di ardesia che circondano una potente chiesa, un borgo che fu sede di un’importante contea, Bancigny, e una piccola foresta demaniale: la foresta di Val Saint-Pierre.
Español :
Este bucle permite descubrir Plomion, con sus tejados de pizarra que rodean una poderosa iglesia, una aldea que fue sede de un importante condado, Bancigny, y un pequeño bosque estatal: el bosque de Val Saint-Pierre.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2005-07-01 par Agence Aisne Tourisme