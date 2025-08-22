La Nigaudière Plomion Aisne

La Nigaudière A pieds

La Nigaudière De la place de Plomion 02140 Plomion Aisne Hauts-de-France

Cette boucle permet de découvrir Plomion, qui regroupe ses toits d’ardoise autour d’une puissante église ; un hameau autrefois siège d’un comté important, Bancigny, et une petite forêt domaniale la forêt du Val Saint-Pierre.

English :

This loop allows you to discover Plomion, which groups its slate roofs around a powerful church; a hamlet that was once the seat of an important county, Bancigny, and a small state-owned forest: the Val Saint-Pierre forest.

Deutsch :

Auf diesem Rundweg können Sie Plomion entdecken, das seine Schieferdächer um eine mächtige Kirche gruppiert; einen Weiler, der einst Sitz einer wichtigen Grafschaft war, Bancigny, und einen kleinen Staatswald: den Wald von Val Saint-Pierre.

Italiano :

Questo anello permette di scoprire Plomion, con i suoi tetti di ardesia che circondano una potente chiesa, un borgo che fu sede di un’importante contea, Bancigny, e una piccola foresta demaniale: la foresta di Val Saint-Pierre.

Español :

Este bucle permite descubrir Plomion, con sus tejados de pizarra que rodean una poderosa iglesia, una aldea que fue sede de un importante condado, Bancigny, y un pequeño bosque estatal: el bosque de Val Saint-Pierre.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2005-07-01 par Agence Aisne Tourisme