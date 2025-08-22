La Pointe du Banc Randonnée Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Manche

La Pointe du Banc Randonnée

Cette randonnée vous invite à explorer les vastes plages de sable fin de Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Plage, véritables havres de tranquillité. En chemin, vous traverserez les dunes sauvages, façonnées par le vent et le temps, offrant un paysage naturel préservé et typique du littoral normand. Tout au long du parcours, profitez de superbes points de vue sur le havre de Saint-Germain-sur-Ay, classé espace naturel protégé, où ciel, mer et terre se confondent à l’horizon.

This hike invites you to explore the vast sandy beaches of Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Plage, true havens of tranquillity. Along the way, you’ll cross wild dunes, shaped by wind and time, offering an unspoilt natural landscape typical of the Normandy coastline. Along the way, enjoy superb views of the harbor of Saint-Germain-sur-Ay, classified as a protected natural area, where sky, sea and land merge on the horizon.

Diese Wanderung lädt Sie dazu ein, die weitläufigen Sandstrände von Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Plage zu erkunden, die eine wahre Oase der Ruhe sind. Unterwegs passieren Sie wilde Dünen, die von Wind und Wetter geformt wurden und eine unberührte Naturlandschaft bieten, die typisch für die Küste der Normandie ist. Entlang des Weges können Sie herrliche Ausblicke auf die Bucht von Saint-Germain-sur-Ay genießen, die als Naturschutzgebiet ausgewiesen ist und in der Himmel, Meer und Land am Horizont miteinander verschmelzen.

Questa passeggiata invita a esplorare le vaste spiagge sabbiose di Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Plage, veri paradisi della tranquillità. Lungo il percorso, attraverserete le dune selvagge, modellate dal vento e dal tempo, che offrono un paesaggio naturale incontaminato tipico della costa normanna. Lungo il percorso, si gode di una splendida vista sul porto di Saint-Germain-sur-Ay, un’area naturale protetta dove cielo, mare e terra si fondono all’orizzonte.

Este paseo le invita a explorar las extensas playas de arena de Saint-Germain-sur-Ay Plage, verdaderos remansos de tranquilidad. Por el camino, atravesará las dunas salvajes, modeladas por el viento y el tiempo, que ofrecen un paisaje natural virgen típico del litoral normando. Por el camino, disfrutará de magníficas vistas del puerto de Saint-Germain-sur-Ay, un espacio natural protegido donde cielo, mar y tierra se funden en uno solo en el horizonte.

