La porte aux chiens Le Val d’Hazey Eure

La porte aux chiens

La porte aux chiens 27600 Le Val d’Hazey Eure Normandie

Durée : 210 Distance : 13600.0 Tarif :

Un parcours rythmé par une succession de paysages divers et variés, mêlant nature et patrimoine.

Voici un circuit pédestre vallonné qui offre une balade sportive et variée.

Chaussures de marche, tenue adaptée à la météo et bouteille d’eau dans le sac, vous voici paré pour le circuit de la Porte aux chiens.

+33 2 32 40 04 41

English : La porte aux chiens

A route punctuated by a succession of diverse and varied landscapes, mixing nature and heritage.

Here is a hilly walking circuit which offers a sporty and varied stroll

With walking shoes, clothes adapted to the weather and a bottle of water in your bag, you are ready for the Porte aux chiens circuit.

Deutsch :

Eine Strecke, die von einer Abfolge verschiedener und abwechslungsreicher Landschaften geprägt ist und Natur und Kulturerbe miteinander verbindet.

Dies ist eine hügelige Wanderroute, die eine sportliche und abwechslungsreiche Wanderung bietet

Wanderschuhe, dem Wetter angepasste Kleidung und eine Wasserflasche im Rucksack machen Sie bereit für den Rundgang durch die Porte aux chiens.

Italiano :

Un percorso scandito da una successione di paesaggi diversi e variegati, che combinano natura e patrimonio.

Si tratta di un percorso collinare che offre una passeggiata varia e sportiva

Se indossate scarpe da trekking, un abbigliamento adeguato alle condizioni atmosferiche e una bottiglia d’acqua nella borsa, siete pronti per il sentiero Porte aux chiens.

Español :

Una ruta jalonada por una sucesión de paisajes diversos y variados, que combina naturaleza y patrimonio.

Se trata de una ruta de senderismo con colinas que ofrece un paseo variado y deportivo

Si lleva zapatos para caminar, ropa adecuada para el clima y una botella de agua en su bolsa, está listo para el sendero Porte aux chiens.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-30 par Normandie Tourisme