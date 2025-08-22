La tour aux pigeons Pavant Aisne

La tour aux pigeons A pieds

La tour aux pigeons Place du Général-de-Gaulle 02310 Pavant Aisne Hauts-de-France

De Pavant, village viticole au clocher roman, un sentier court à flanc de coteau, dans les bois du Hatois, et emprunte au retour l’aqueduc de la Dhuys. A l’arrivée, on peut voir un pigeonnier du XVIIe siècle dans une cour de ferme.

From Pavant, a wine-growing village with a Romanesque bell tower, a short path runs along the hillside, in the Hatois woods, and on the way back takes the Dhuys aqueduct. On arrival, you can see a 17th century dovecote in a farm courtyard.

Von Pavant, einem Weinbaudorf mit romanischem Kirchturm, führt ein Pfad am Hang entlang durch die Wälder von Hatois und nimmt auf dem Rückweg das Aquädukt der Dhuys. Am Ziel kann man im Hof eines Bauernhofs einen Taubenschlag aus dem 17.

Da Pavant, villaggio vinicolo con un campanile romanico, un sentiero si snoda lungo la collina, attraverso il bosco di Hatois, e al ritorno segue l’acquedotto di Dhuys. All’arrivo, si può vedere una colombaia del XVII secolo in un’aia.

Desde Pavant, pueblo vinícola con un campanario románico, un sendero recorre la ladera, atraviesa el bosque de Hatois y, de vuelta, sigue el acueducto de Dhuys. Al llegar, se puede ver un palomar del siglo XVII en un corral.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2005-08-02 par Agence Aisne Tourisme