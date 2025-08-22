La Vandélicourtoise Vandélicourt Oise

La Vandélicourtoise A pieds Facile

La Vandélicourtoise parking de l’église St Léger 60490 Vandélicourt Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 180 Distance : 9600.0 Tarif :

Randonnée agrémentée de pupitres d’interprétation, soit de 9km soit de 2km. Dans ce paysage rural, Vandélicourt vous dévoile son histoire et son patrimoine.

Facile

English : La Vandélicourtoise

Hiking with interpretation desks, either 9km or 2km. In this rural landscape, Vandélicourt reveals its history and heritage.

Deutsch : La Vandélicourtoise

Wanderung mit Interpretationspulten, entweder 9 km oder 2 km lang. In dieser ländlichen Landschaft enthüllt Ihnen Vandélicourt seine Geschichte und sein Kulturerbe.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata con banchi di interpretazione, di 9 km o 2 km. In questo paesaggio rurale, Vandélicourt rivela la sua storia e il suo patrimonio.

Español : La Vandélicourtoise

Un paseo con mostradores de interpretación, de 9 km o de 2 km. En este paisaje rural, Vandélicourt revela su historia y su patrimonio.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-09-25 par SIM Hauts-de-France