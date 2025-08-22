La Vélobuissonnière Beaumont-sur-Sarthe < > Le Mans Beaumont-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

La Vélobuissonnière Beaumont-sur-Sarthe < > Le Mans

Etape de La Vélobuissonnière permettant de relier Beaumont-sur-Sarthe au Mans dont la Cité Plantagenêt est un incontournable !

English :

La Vélobuissonnière stage linking Beaumont-sur-Sarthe to Le Mans, where the Plantagenet City is a must-see!

Deutsch :

Diese Etappe der Vélobuissonnière führt von Beaumont-sur-Sarthe nach Le Mans, wo die Cité Plantagenêt ein Muss ist!

Italiano :

La Vélobuissonnière è la tappa che collega Beaumont-sur-Sarthe a Le Mans, dove la città plantageneta è assolutamente da vedere!

Español :

Etapa de la Vélobuissonnière que une Beaumont-sur-Sarthe con Le Mans, ¡donde la ciudad Plantagenet es una visita obligada!

