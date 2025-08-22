La Vélobuissonnière Beaumont-sur-Sarthe < > Le Mans Beaumont-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
La Vélobuissonnière Beaumont-sur-Sarthe < > Le Mans 72170 Beaumont-sur-Sarthe Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Durée : Distance : 46000.0 Tarif :
Etape de La Vélobuissonnière permettant de relier Beaumont-sur-Sarthe au Mans dont la Cité Plantagenêt est un incontournable !
https://www.francevelotourisme.com/itineraire/la-velobuissonniere
English :
La Vélobuissonnière stage linking Beaumont-sur-Sarthe to Le Mans, where the Plantagenet City is a must-see!
Deutsch :
Diese Etappe der Vélobuissonnière führt von Beaumont-sur-Sarthe nach Le Mans, wo die Cité Plantagenêt ein Muss ist!
Italiano :
La Vélobuissonnière è la tappa che collega Beaumont-sur-Sarthe a Le Mans, dove la città plantageneta è assolutamente da vedere!
Español :
Etapa de la Vélobuissonnière que une Beaumont-sur-Sarthe con Le Mans, ¡donde la ciudad Plantagenet es una visita obligada!
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-07-21 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire