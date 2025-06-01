La VéloWestNormandy de Villers-Bocage à Bayeux Villers-Bocage Calvados

À vélo dans la grande roue de l’Histoire, l’itinéraire Plages du débarquement Mont-Saint-Michel poursuit son cheminement sur les petites routes du Bocage normand. Lors de votre passage à Tilly-sur-Seulles, remarquez l’alignement parfait des stèles blanches du cimetière militaire britannique, trace indélébile de la Bataille de Normandie.

http://www.calvados-tourisme.com/ +33 2 31 27 90 30

English : La VéloWestNormandy de Villers-Bocage à Bayeux

By bike… on the big wheel of history, the ‘D-Day Landing beaches Mont Saint-Michel’ cycle route continues its way along the narrow roads of the Normandy bocage. As you make your way through Tilly-sur-Seulles, you will notice the perfectly lined rows of white grave stones in the British war cemetery, an indelible reminder of the Battle of Normandy.

Deutsch :

Mit dem Fahrrad im Riesenrad der Geschichte: Die Route « Landungsstrände Mont-Saint-Michel » setzt ihre Fahrt auf den kleinen Straßen der normannischen Bocage fort. Wenn Sie in Tilly-sur-Seulles vorbeikommen, achten Sie auf die perfekte Ausrichtung der weißen Stelen des britischen Soldatenfriedhofs, die eine unauslöschliche Spur der Schlacht um die Normandie darstellen.

Italiano :

Pedalando nella grande ruota della storia, l’itinerario « Spiagge dello sbarco, Mont-Saint-Michel » prosegue lungo le stradine del Bocage normanno. Passando per Tilly-sur-Seulles, notate il perfetto allineamento delle lapidi bianche del cimitero militare britannico, traccia indelebile della battaglia di Normandia.

Español :

Pedaleando en la gran rueda de la historia, el itinerario « Playas del desembarco del Día D, Mont-Saint-Michel » continúa por las pequeñas carreteras del Bocage normando. Al pasar por Tilly-sur-Seulles, fíjese en la perfecta alineación de las lápidas blancas del cementerio militar británico, una huella imborrable de la batalla de Normandía.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-08-14 par Normandie Tourisme