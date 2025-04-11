Labyrinthe de la Forêt de Tours-Preuilly Preuilly-sur-Claise Indre-et-Loire

Labyrinthe de la Forêt de Tours-Preuilly Preuilly-sur-Claise Indre-et-Loire vendredi 1 août 2025.

Labyrinthe de la Forêt de Tours-Preuilly A pieds

Labyrinthe de la Forêt de Tours-Preuilly Etang de la Ribaloche 37290 Preuilly-sur-Claise Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : Distance : Tarif :

Découvrir la forêt, ses habitants et son histoire, c’est ce que propose le labyrinthe. Situé tout près de l’étang de la Ribaloche, le labyrinthe propose 2 circuits, un pour les petits et un pour les grands. Les plus courageux pourront même faire les deux circuits puisqu’ils sont reliés entre eux.

https://www.loches-valdeloire.com/ +33 2 47 94 96 82

English : Labyrinth of the Tours-Preuilly Forest

Discover the forest, its inhabitants and its history, that’s what the labyrinth offers. Located near the Ribaloche pond, the labyrinth offers 2 circuits, one for the youngest and one for the oldest. The most courageous will even be able to do the two circuits since they are connected to each other.

Deutsch : Waldlabyrinth Tours-Preuilly

Den Wald, seine Bewohner und seine Geschichte zu entdecken, ist das, was das Labyrinth bietet. Das Labyrinth befindet sich ganz in der Nähe des Teichs von Ribaloche und bietet zwei Rundgänge, einen für die Kleinen und einen für die Großen. Die Mutigsten können sogar beide Rundgänge machen, da sie mi

Italiano :

Scoprire la foresta, i suoi abitanti e la sua storia: questo è ciò che offre il labirinto. Situato vicino allo stagno di Ribaloche, il labirinto offre 2 circuiti, uno per i bambini e uno per gli adulti. I più coraggiosi possono anche fare entrambi i circuiti, poiché sono collegati tra loro.

Español : Laberinto del bosque de Tours-Preuilly

Descubrir el bosque, sus habitantes y su historia, eso es lo que ofrece el laberinto. Situado cerca del estanque de Ribaloche, el laberinto ofrece 2 circuitos, uno para niños y otro para adultos. Los más valientes pueden incluso hacer ambos circuitos, ya que están unidos.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-11 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire