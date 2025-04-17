Lac de Golinhac Golinhac Aveyron

Lac de Golinhac

Lac de Golinhac 12140 Golinhac Aveyron Occitanie

Les herbiers de la vallée du Lot 2e lac de barrage de la vallée du Lot au profil longitudinal. Au pied du Château d’Estaing le lac de Golinhac, établi sur le cours du Lot, s’étend sur une superficie de 53ha pour une profondeur maximale de 30 mètres

English :

The grass beds of the Lot valley: 2nd lake of dam of the Lot valley with longitudinal profile. At the foot of the Château d’Estaing, the lake of Golinhac, established on the course of the Lot, extends over a surface of 53ha for a maximum depth of 30 meters

Deutsch :

Die Seegraswiesen des Lottals: 2. Stausee im Lottal mit Längsprofil. Am Fuße des Château d’Estaing erstreckt sich der Lac de Golinhac, der im Lauf des Lot angelegt wurde, über eine Fläche von 53 ha bei einer maximalen Tiefe von 30 m

Italiano :

I letti d’erba della valle del Lot: 2° lago di sbarramento della valle del Lot con profilo longitudinale. Ai piedi dello Château d’Estaing, il lago di Golinhac, creato sul corso del Lot, si estende su una superficie di 53 ettari con una profondità massima di 30 metri

Español :

Los lechos de hierba del valle del Lot: 2º lago de presa del valle del Lot con un perfil longitudinal. Al pie del Château d’Estaing, el lago de Golinhac, establecido en el curso del Lot, se extiende sobre una superficie de 53 hectáreas con una profundidad máxima de 30 metros

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-17 par ADT Aveyron