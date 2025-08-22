L’ancienne voie romaine Holnon Aisne

L’ancienne voie romaine En VTT

L’ancienne voie romaine 02760 Holnon Aisne Hauts-de-France

A la périphérie de Saint-Quentin, ce parcours très roulant emprunte au départ et à l’arrivée une ancienne voie romaine. Après avoir traversé le bois d’Holnon, on accède par des chemins d’exploitation à des villages typiques de la région Attilly puis Savy.

English :

On the outskirts of Saint-Quentin, this very rolling route uses an ancient Roman road at the start and finish. After crossing the Holnon woods, you reach the typical villages of the region by logging roads: Attilly then Savy.

Deutsch :

Am Stadtrand von Saint-Quentin verläuft diese sehr rollende Strecke am Start und am Ziel auf einer alten Römerstraße. Nachdem Sie den Wald von Holnon durchquert haben, gelangen Sie über Wirtschaftswege zu den für die Region typischen Dörfern: Attilly und dann Savy.

Italiano :

Alla periferia di Saint-Quentin, questo percorso molto facile inizia e finisce su un’antica strada romana. Dopo aver attraversato il bosco di Holnon, si raggiungono i villaggi tipici della regione: Attilly e Savy.

Español :

En las afueras de Saint-Quentin, esta ruta muy fácil comienza y termina en una antigua calzada romana. Tras atravesar el bosque de Holnon, llegará a los pueblos típicos de la región: Attilly y Savy.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2005-06-28 par Agence Aisne Tourisme