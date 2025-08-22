Le château de Montigny-le-Gannelon circuit n°4 Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Le château de Montigny-le-Gannelon circuit n°4 En VTT

Le château de Montigny-le-Gannelon circuit n°4 Parking des Grands Moulins 28200 Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

Durée : 300 Distance : 45000.0 Tarif :

Ce circuit sportif de Châteaudun à Cloyes-les-trois-rivières où les montées sur le coteau succèdent aux descentes vers le Loir offre des vues magnifiques sur la vallée.

English :

This sporty circuit from Châteaudun to Cloyes-les-trois-rivières, where hill climbs succeed descents to the Loir, offers magnificent views over the valley.

Deutsch :

Diese sportliche Tour von Châteaudun nach Cloyes-les-trois-rivières, bei der die Anstiege auf den Hügeln auf die Abfahrten zum Fluss Loir folgen, bietet herrliche Aussichten auf das Tal.

Italiano :

Questo percorso sportivo da Châteaudun a Cloyes-les-trois-rivières offre magnifiche viste sulla valle, con salite e discese verso il Loir.

Español :

Esta ruta deportiva de Châteaudun a Cloyes-les-trois-rivières ofrece magníficas vistas del valle, con subidas por la ladera y bajadas al Loir.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-04-17 par SIT Centre-Val de Loire