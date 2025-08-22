Le Chêne Saint-Jean Saint-Jean-aux-Bois Oise

Le Chêne Saint-Jean A pieds Facile

Le Chêne Saint-Jean Carrefour Saint Jean 60350 Saint-Jean-aux-Bois Oise Hauts-de-France

Durée : 150 Distance : 6800.0 Tarif :

La forêt de Compiègne qui s’étend entre les vallées de l’Oise et de l’Aisne est un massif ancien avec de très belles futaies de chênes et de hêtres. De nombreux arbres remarquables, comme le chêne Saint-Jean peuvent y être admirés…Certains étaient déjà bi ou tricentenaires pendant la Révolution Française.

English : Le Chêne Saint-Jean

The forest of Compiègne, which stretches between the Oise and Aisne valleys, is an ancient massif with beautiful oak and beech forests. Many remarkable trees, such as the Saint-Jean oak can be admired there. Some were already two or three hundred years old during the French Revolution.

Deutsch : Le Chêne Saint-Jean

Der Wald von Compiègne, der sich zwischen den Tälern der Oise und der Aisne erstreckt, ist ein altes Massiv mit sehr schönen Eichen- und Buchenwäldern. Viele bemerkenswerte Bäume, wie die Saint-Jean-Eiche, können hier bewundert werden… Einige waren bereits während der Französischen Revolution zwei- oder dreihundert Jahre alt.

Italiano :

La foresta di Compiègne, che si estende tra le valli dell’Oise e dell’Aisne, è un antico massiccio con splendide foreste di querce e faggi. Qui si possono ammirare molti alberi notevoli, come la quercia di Saint-Jean, alcuni dei quali avevano già due o trecento anni all’epoca della Rivoluzione francese.

Español : Le Chêne Saint-Jean

El bosque de Compiègne, que se extiende entre los valles del Oise y del Aisne, es un antiguo macizo con hermosos bosques de robles y hayas. Aquí se pueden admirar muchos árboles notables, como el roble de Saint-Jean, algunos de los cuales ya tenían dos o trescientos años en la época de la Revolución Francesa.

